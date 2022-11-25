 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   The evidence is undeniable. How long can it remain secret?   (msn.com) divider line
16
    More: Weird, Bigfoot, American Black Bear, Cryptozoology, recent video, Northern California, Ontology, Existence, Wildlife  
•       •       •

685 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2022 at 4:10 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long can it remain unseeable?

I like the old days of blurry 8mm film. At least there was something to look at.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss when conspiracy theories were mostly harmless shiat like this, and not things causing cults to try to overthrow governments.
 
Jumbled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow! Did you see that??
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to see bigfoot, come to Wisconsin for the gun deer hunting season that's going on right now, go up to the north woods, spend 4am to 11am throwing down beers while pretending to look for deer, then go to da deeply disturbing local nort woods strip club when da daytime shift is working
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trerro: I miss when conspiracy theories were mostly harmless shiat like this, and not things causing cults to try to overthrow governments.


Ditto, which is why I love it when UFO stories pop up and wish people would stop being buzzkilling shiats in those threads.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ghostfacekillahrabbit: If you want to see bigfoot, come to Wisconsin for the gun deer hunting season that's going on right now, go up to the north woods, spend 4am to 11am throwing down beers while pretending to look for deer, then go to da deeply disturbing local nort woods strip club when da daytime shift is working


Hey man ladies are just trying to put themselves through college. The fact they have clientele speaks volumes about the sad losers who frequent them
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Azz: ghostfacekillahrabbit: If you want to see bigfoot, come to Wisconsin for the gun deer hunting season that's going on right now, go up to the north woods, spend 4am to 11am throwing down beers while pretending to look for deer, then go to da deeply disturbing local nort woods strip club when da daytime shift is working

Hey man ladies are just trying to put themselves through college. The fact they have clientele speaks volumes about the sad losers who frequent them


I respect those ladies very much. I'm talking about bigfoot, son. I respect bigfoot too, but it's different.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size


/for sale on Etsy!
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid I was obsessed with UFOs, crop circles and and conspiracy theories. This was early 90s. I was about 8 years old. My dad used to say it was garbage and to not pay attention to it.

Fast forward to 2020 and beyond. He's into Alex Jones and co. and believing every conspiracy theory under the sun, and it is me who is telling him it's nonsense.

I guess my question is, WTF?
 
CokeBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every person carries a high-resolution video production studio in their pocket now. If there was a Bigfoot, we would have clear evidence.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Azz: When I was a kid I was obsessed with UFOs, crop circles and and conspiracy theories. This was early 90s. I was about 8 years old. My dad used to say it was garbage and to not pay attention to it.

Fast forward to 2020 and beyond. He's into Alex Jones and co. and believing every conspiracy theory under the sun, and it is me who is telling him it's nonsense.

I guess my question is, WTF?


Our brains return to factory settings as we get older?

s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size


/needs a Criterion edition
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oblig:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Azz: When I was a kid I was obsessed with UFOs, crop circles and and conspiracy theories. This was early 90s. I was about 8 years old. My dad used to say it was garbage and to not pay attention to it.

Fast forward to 2020 and beyond. He's into Alex Jones and co. and believing every conspiracy theory under the sun, and it is me who is telling him it's nonsense.

I guess my question is, WTF?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

trerro: I miss when conspiracy theories were mostly harmless shiat like this, and not things causing cults to try to overthrow governments.


You mean all the actual war crimes and conspiracies, atrocities, and coups that *deserve* an overthrow? And that's not even counting the shiat that private companies have pulled off without meaningful repercussions like Nestle's entire modus operandi, Bayer selling AIDS-infected hemoglobin, etc.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ghostfacekillahrabbit: If you want to see bigfoot, come to Wisconsin for the gun deer hunting season that's going on right now, go up to the north woods, spend 4am to 11am throwing down beers while pretending to look for deer, then go to da deeply disturbing local nort woods strip club when da daytime shift is working


Are you saying when you tip the response is "goonie goo goo"?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.