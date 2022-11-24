 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   The police either didn't realize the cameras were running or simply didn't care. They've been named, as well. Just another day in a Murica   (boingboing.net) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Three of them have been charged for beating this man.   Good. 

Even if he was refusing to get out of the cell, you can't beat him.   There are appropriate extraction methods, and none of them involve beating someone.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They don't care because they won't face any consequence.

They were all released on their own recognizance a few hours after being booked, and are facing misdemeanor charges so they aren't even likely to miss a day of work or risk losing their job.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fnordfocus: They don't care because they won't face any consequence.


3 of them are already charged. The videos are released. I think you're wrong when you say they won't face any consequences.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They look like they're still in high school.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thorpe: fnordfocus: They don't care because they won't face any consequence.

3 of them are already charged. The videos are released. I think you're wrong when you say they won't face any consequences.


Yeah they're going to get suspended with pay until they cry in front of a jury of white women about how they feared for their lives and are acquitted.
 
