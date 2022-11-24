 Skip to content
(WTAE) Hero "They came in the room and said, 'Does anybody know German?' and nobody raised their hand, so I put my hand up and said, 'I had two years in high school.'"   (wtae.com) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It has become as much of a meme as "Thoughts and Prayers", but seriously....,

Thank you for your service.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You've already taken whatever the movie was to capture the enigma machine. You can't have everything.

Stick to breaking the Japanese codes.

Story I really like from WW2 was from Africa before the Americans got involved. The English couldn't read the traffic an American military observer was sending. But the Germans could. And would message it, over Enigma.

which the English could read.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're due for another armed conflict akin to WW2
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carnegie Tech became the Carnegie Institution of Technology. Essentially the engineering and computer science division of Carnegie-Mellon University
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: We're due for another armed conflict akin to WW2


Seriously, it's the best way out of economic depression and/or hardship.

And that makes me sad. Not simply war itself. Conflict is terrible and should be avoided, but as a violent species who still hasn't grown up emotionally, it's inevitable. But ti think that we profit from that violence and death, that's the most inhuman thing of all.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: We're due for another armed conflict akin to WW2


You best start believin' in global armed conflicts.

You're in one.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gubbo: You've already taken whatever the movie was to capture the enigma machine. You can't have everything.

Stick to breaking the Japanese codes.

Story I really like from WW2 was from Africa before the Americans got involved. The English couldn't read the traffic an American military observer was sending. But the Germans could. And would message it, over Enigma.

which the English could read.


The reports of Colonel Fellers.
 
