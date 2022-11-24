 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   "See, this is why I don't do miracles anymore. You just can't make some people happy," God explained while slowly shaking his head (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been hit by biblical flooding after the country's king prayed for rain.

Sura 71 (Nuh / Noah)

[71.1] Surely We sent Nuh to his people, saying: "Warn your people before there come upon them a painful chastisement."
[71.2] He said: "O my people! Surely I am a plain warner to you
[71.3] that you should serve Allah and be careful of (your duty to) Him and obey me.
[71.4] He will forgive you some of your faults and grant you a delay to an appointed term; surely the term of Allah when it comes is not postponed; did you but know!"
[71.5] He said: "O my Lord! surely I have called my people by night and by day!
[71.6] But my call has only made them flee the more,
[71.7] and whenever I have called them that Thou mayest forgive them, they put their fingers in their ears, cover themselves with their garments, and persist and are puffed up with pride.
[71.8] Then surely I called to them aloud,
[71.9] then surely I spoke to them in public and I spoke to them in secret.
[71.10] Then I said, 'Ask forgiveness of your Lord, surely He is the most Forgiving.
[71.11] He will send down upon you the cloud, pouring down abundance of rain,
[71.12] and help you with wealth and sons, and make for you gardens, and make for you rivers.
[71.13] What is the matter with you that you fear not the greatness of Allah?
[71.14] And indeed He has created you through various grades:
[71.15] do you not see how Allah has created the seven heavens - one above another,
[71.16] and made the moon therein a light, and made the sun a lamp?
[71.17] And Allah has made you grow out of the earth as a growth.
[71.18] Then He returns you to it, then will He bring you forth a new bringing forth.
[71.19] And Allah has made for you the earth a wide expanse,
[71.20] that you may go along therein in wide paths.'"
[71.21] Nuh said: "My Lord! Surely they have disobeyed me and followed him whose wealth and children have added to him nothing but loss.
[71.22] And they have planned a very great plan.
[71.23] And they say: 'By no means leave your gods, nor leave Wadd, nor Suwa; nor Yaghus, and Yauq and Nasr.'note
[71.24] And indeed they have led astray many, and do not increase the unjust in aught but error."
[71.25] Because of their wrongs they were drowned, then made to enter fire, so they did not find any helpers besides Allah.
[71.26] And Nuh said: "My Lord! Leave not upon the land any dweller from among the unbelievers,
[71.27] for surely if Thou leave them they will lead astray Thy servants, and will not beget any but immoral, ungrateful children.
[71.28] My Lord! Forgive me and my parents and him who enters my house believing, and the believing men and the believing women; and do not increase the unjust in aught but destruction!"

--

Sura 11 (Hud)

[11.25] And certainly We sent Nuh to his people: "Surely I am a plain warner for you,
[11.26] that you shall not serve any but Allah, surely I fear for you the punishment of a painful day."
[11.27] But the chiefs of those who disbelieved from among his people said: "We do not consider you but a mortal like ourselves, and we do not see any have followed you but those who are the meanest of us at first thought and we do not see in you any excellence over us; nay, we deem you liars."
[11.28] He said: "O my people! Tell me if I have with me clear proof from my Lord, and He has granted me mercy from Himself and it has been made obscure to you; shall we constrain you to accept it while you are averse from it?
[11.29] And, O my people! I ask you not for wealth in return for it; my reward is only with Allah and I am not going to drive away those who believe; surely they shall meet their Lord, but I consider you a people who are ignorant:
[11.30] And, O my people! Who will help me against Allah if I drive them away? Will you not then mind?
[11.31] And I do not say to you that I have the treasures of Allah and I do not know the unseen, nor do I say that I am an angel, nor do I say about those whom your eyes hold in mean estimation that Allah will never grant them any good -Allah knows best what is in their souls- for then most surely I should be of the unjust."
[11.32] They said: "O Nuh! indeed you have disputed with us and lengthened dispute with us, therefore bring to us what you threaten us with, if you are of the truthful ones
[11.33] He said: "Allah only will bring it to you if He please, and you will not escape.
[11.34] And if I intend to give you good advice, my advice will not profit you if Allah intended that He should leave you to go astray. He is your Lord, and to Him shall you be returned."
[11.35] Or do they say: "He has forged it?" Say: "If I have forged it, on me is my guilt, and I am clear of that of which you are guilty."
[11.36] And it was revealed to Nuh that none of your people will believe except those who have already believed, therefore do not grieve at what they do.
[11.37] And make the ark before Our eyes and according to Our revelation, and do not speak to Me in respect of those who are unjust; surely they shall be drowned.
[11.38] And he began to make the ark; and whenever the chiefs from among his people passed by him they laughed at him. He said: "If you laugh at us, surely we too laugh at you as you laugh at us".
[11.39] So shall you know who it is on whom will come a chastisement which will disgrace him, and on whom will lasting chastisement come down.
[11.40] Until when Our command came and water came forth from the valley, We said: "Carry in it two of all things, a pair, and your own family - except those against whom the word has already gone forth, and those who believe."
And there believed not with him but a few.
[11.41] And he said: "Embark in it, in the name of Allah be its sailing and its anchoring; most surely my Lord is Forgiving, Merciful."
[11.42] And it moved on with them amid waves like mountains; and Nuh called out to his son, and he was aloof: "O my son! embark with us and be not with the unbelievers.
[11.43] He said: "I will betake myself for refuge to a mountain that shall protect me from the water."
Nuh said: "There is no protector today from Allah's punishment but He Who has mercy; and a wave intervened between them, so he was of the drowned."
[11.44] And it was said: "O earth, swallow down your water, and O cloud, clear away", and the water was made to abate and the affair was decided, and the ark rested on the al-Gudi, and it was said: "Away with the unjust people."
[11.45] And Nuh cried out to his Lord and said: "My Lord! Surely my son is of my family, and Thy promise is surely true, and Thou art the most just of the judges."
[11.46] He said: "O Nuh! surely he is not of your family; surely he is the doer of other than good deeds, therefore ask not of Me that of which you have no knowledge; surely I admonish you lest you may be of the ignorant."
[11.47] He said: "My Lord! I seek refuge in Thee from asking Thee that of which I have no knowledge; and if Thou shouldst not forgive me and have mercy on me, I should be of the losers."
[11.48] It was said: "O Nuh! Descend with peace from Us and blessings on you and on the people from among those who are with you, and there shall be nations whom We will afford provisions, then a painful punishment from Us shall afflict them.
[11.49] These are announcements relating to the unseen which We reveal to you, you did not know them -neither you nor your people- before this; therefore be patient; surely the end is for those who guard against evil."

==

Pretty sure the proper term here is Quranic rather than biblical, but sure, whatever you say, Daily Star.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Half a shekel for an old ex-leper?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Weathermen aren't great, but I pay more attention to them than prayer.
 
envirovore [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Timely

smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion...ALL religion..is stupid.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sunni come out, tomorrow.
Bet your bottom riyal,
That tomorrow,
There'll be sun.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some Old Testament shiat right there.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is where all the Budweiser destined for Qatar got diverted to.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Religion...ALL religion..is stupid.


True! They prayed for rain, and got too much. Religion failed once again.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll just blame it on the Jews.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: They'll just blame it on the Jews.


Wouldn't Jew?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Biblical flooding in Saudi Arabia sees cars swept away after King prays for rain"

Looks like he prayed a little bit too hard.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is an actual contemporary government?    This is what the evangelicals and Fox News want for the US?  Holy fark (no pun intended, just shock and dismay).
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

king of vegas: The Official Fark Cajun: Religion...ALL religion..is stupid.

True! They prayed for rain, and got too much. Religion failed once again.


They got Allah the rain they wanted.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's Allah, folks!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Right now, God is posting on malicious compliance.
 
