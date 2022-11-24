 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Amateur video maker / "journalist" fights back against CNN for stealing his video; creates Canadian United Media to compete   (youtube.com) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Time to get out of mom's basement
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snake video: https://www.fark.com/comments/12510936/What-has-science-done
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
🙄🤣🤷‍♂🌭
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He should have sued.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: He should have sued.


He did. He's spent months in litigation. Did you not watch the video?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Sexy Jesus: He should have sued.

He did. He's spent months in litigation. Did you not watch the video?


lol

watch the video?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I kinda feel like maybe the legal system could use a little tweaking.  There needs to be a better way to level the playing field between small and large players so that the little guy doesn't have to be more or less crazy to take on a corporation - or a billionaire - when they've truly been wronged.

And when it comes to damages, they should scale with the net worth and income of the party who caused them, because otherwise they're just another legal expense in the ledger and not a serious consideration when determining a course of action.  Maybe take the extra award and bleed it into a legal fund for people who aren't stinking rich and don't have their own personal legal department.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ok, I watched the whole video and it's funny, guy puts a lot of work into it
 
