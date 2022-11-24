 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Fox News upset about a) US opioid epidemic, b) US poverty levels, c) US soccer coach T-shirt   (foxnews.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FFS.

It goes without saying, don't bother reading the comments.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I see the picture. What's the controversy?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: I see the picture. What's the controversy?


It says "States" instead of "United States". That's it.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: Gubbo: I see the picture. What's the controversy?

It says "States" instead of "United States". That's it.


Oh. Hanging is too good for the traitor.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: FFS.

It goes without saying, don't bother reading the comments.


Jesus. I did. Why? Am I stupid? Am I a masochist? Both????
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"USA's coach #00 Gregg Berhalter shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between USA and Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan"

(d) Spelling his first name with 3 "Gs" AND an appearance on a pitch that may as well say "Osama Bin Laden Stadium in Allahu Akbar?

/It can't be "C."  Too cliche and simpletonian.  As incredible as that is to write.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Mugato: FFS.

It goes without saying, don't bother reading the comments.

Jesus. I did. Why? Am I stupid? Am I a masochist? Both????


I clicked on the link, went and did some things and came back. So I forgot I was in Fox News because normally it biatches at me about my ad blocker but didn't this time so that's how they tricked me into reading the comments.

To save the rest of you the hassle, they were mostly about liberals and how they want a big Federal government and no power to the states
Because of a t-shirt.
 
Azz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mugato: Combustion: Mugato: FFS.

It goes without saying, don't bother reading the comments.

Jesus. I did. Why? Am I stupid? Am I a masochist? Both????

I clicked on the link, went and did some things and came back. So I forgot I was in Fox News because normally it biatches at me about my ad blocker but didn't this time so that's how they tricked me into reading the comments.

To save the rest of you the hassle, they were mostly about liberals and how they want a big Federal government and no power to the states
Because of a t-shirt.


And they call the libs snowflakes lol

Right wingers are triggered by everything under the sun. Especially the promotion of equality of people they still want to hunt for sport.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How the hell can these morons be full-on mad about this?

JFC it must he exhausting.
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
filmgarb.comView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pics please because I ain't clicking on that shiat.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was reading that shiat and thinking wow, this is a real piece of crap article.  Our country has real problems and one of our defining characteristics and maybe our one shot at redemption is the freedom to protest injustice in the hope of driving change.  For fark's sake, look at Iran and what they're doing (and good for them).

Then I realized it was Fox News.  Shoulda stopped reading there.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/snowflakes indeed
 
foo monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's Friday and I'mma read the comments. Let's do this!  LEEEEROOOYYY JEEENNKINNNSS!
 
Alaskan Yoda [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Im Confused as to why States is controversial?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They're only mad because they didn't see that the back of the t-shirt says RIGHTS.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And why did he pick that color for his shirt?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"It's been a tough few years in America with our homeland more divided than it has been in recent memory."

I know, right? It's hard to believe that just a couple of years ago, a sizeable group of Americans tried to overthrow our government and install a hereditary monarchy, and to this day, roughly half the country and half of Congress still supports and shields the people behind that coup attempt.


"Yet, the World Cup provides an opportunity for us to be united as a nation behind US Soccer."

You know, I think uniting to prosecute the people behind said coup would be orders of magnitude more meaningful than cheering for a sport that your side derided for decades as "un-American"
 
animal color
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That might be the stupidest thing Fox News has ever published.

The author doesn't understand football, fashion or women. He is not the party he thinks he is.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It just looks like a modern business logo now, which makes sense. All the cool, hip companies have reduced their logos to flat, boring text for some reason. I guess the graphic design people need something to do with their time and in a few years they'll unveil new logos that have things like "color" or "shapes" in them and everyone will be amazed at the new world we've entered.
 
ongbok
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Invisible penis

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JudgeReinhold
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought the shirt was cool. I even liked the retro typeface.

I'd be more concerned if the woke antifa ultra leftists were trying to change the name of our country because we are only one of the countries in the Americas so it is an impossibility for us to be united. Moreover, isn't our content named after Amerigo Vespucci? Why was the gender changed to feminine form of America.Falling victim to the powerful trans elite that control the world order. Must change name to White Jesusgunderland. Why didn't the coach proudly wear such a shirt. Communists.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

foo monkey: It's Friday and I'mma read the comments. Let's do this!  LEEEEROOOYYY JEEENNKINNNSS!


I will never not funny a good Leroy.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fox News takes pearl-clutching to another level.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh, you're worried about a nation divided?

AND WHO DO THINK IS DOING THE DIVIDING YOU F#CKSTICS?
 
adj_m
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well that was a refreshing lack of bullshiat from the US.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mugato: Combustion: Mugato: FFS.

It goes without saying, don't bother reading the comments.

Jesus. I did. Why? Am I stupid? Am I a masochist? Both????

I clicked on the link, went and did some things and came back. So I forgot I was in Fox News because normally it biatches at me about my ad blocker but didn't this time so that's how they tricked me into reading the comments.

To save the rest of you the hassle, they were mostly about liberals and how they want a big Federal government and no power to the states
Because of a t-shirt.


I mean, if I was going to take a t-shirt and over-reach an extrapolation, I would over-reach and assume that "States" without "Untied" means he puts the states' power over that of the Federal government.

That said, I don't understand conservatives pretending that they want a weak Federal government when literally everything they do is to try to impose their minority beliefs on the majority through a strong Federal government that over-represents conservatives.
 
starsrift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The irony of Fox News complaining about Chinese manufacture of American products and an un-united America made me check the URL to ensure I wasn't reading The Onion.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

animal color: That might be the stupidest thing Fox News has ever published.

The author doesn't understand football, fashion or women. He is not the party he thinks he is.


This was a story about soccer, though.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I kind of like it.

It's not like we're all that united, after all, but that's ok.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A black-and-white Nike shirt that simply says, "STATES." Not "United" States. No red-white-and-blue. No eagles, no flag, no nothing. It's as sterile as sterile can be.

No, dummy, it says "Nike States". A clear declaration that major corporations own the country, something I'd think the average Fox  News dancing clown would applaud.

Maybe it's the sterile part that struck too close to home.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Fox News takes pearl-clutching to another level.


Conservatives have discovered that they are more likely to win elections by finding evil "others" and getting people angry with them than they are by proposing solutions to fix problems.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: They're only mad because they didn't see that the back of the t-shirt says RIGHTS.


actualy I was watching it live.  the back said literally:

SOLID
LIQUID
GAS
PLASMA
 
meanmutton
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: Pics please because I ain't clicking on that shiat.


The Unamerican, communist, evil, woke US Men's soccer coach wearing the Unamerican, communist, evil, woke t-shirt that isn't red, white, and blue and doesn't contain the word "united":

a57.foxnews.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Back to the Future Part 3 CLIP - Nike
Youtube 3A8tgAhju1Y
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: AND WHO DO THINK IS DOING THE DIVIDING YOU F#CKSTICS?



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
«A black-and-white Nike shirt that simply says, "STATES." Not "United" States. No red-white-and-blue. No eagles, no flag, no nothing. It's as sterile as sterile can be.»
Biatch please. "Sterile" would be an operating room for safe and legal abortions.
Also, Qatar nixed any possible mention of LGBTQ 🏳‍🌈 armbands, and even prohibited a stylized "LOVE" on jerseys.
Also reneged on beer 🍻 in the stadium. (But it's Budweiser so it's a pissar anyway.)
 
red5ish
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Author is narrow minded flag-waving gullible Trumpist. Fox is amplifying his opinion. So is Fark.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Nick el Ass: Pics please because I ain't clicking on that shiat.

The Unamerican, communist, evil, woke US Men's soccer coach wearing the Unamerican, communist, evil, woke t-shirt that isn't red, white, and blue and doesn't contain the word "united":

[a57.foxnews.com image 850x478]


He's covering the word "Rights" with his arms.  Funny how Republicans are all for States Rights until they aren't.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Everyone knows that retro typeface shirt wearers are Commies.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There can be no unity with seditious insurrectionists, their news outlets and supporters.
 
