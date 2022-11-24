 Skip to content
New list of wildlife added to banned pet list in GA. Your pet Flatulent Steak Warbler still legal, wants steak
    More: Misc, Mollusca, Reptile, Cat, list of wild animals, owners of species, Business owners, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Owners of Indian rock pythons  
Steakzilla
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good to know
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Who keeps mussels as a pet?
 
phedex
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What am I going to do with all these crayfish?
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How do you keep giant African land snails as pets?
 
TWX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Who keeps mussels as a pet?


phedex: What am I going to do with all these crayfish?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

phedex: What am I going to do with all these crayfish?


Dinner?
 
Bruscar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Georgia seems to be requiring the same type of license to keep a rabbit or vole as is required to keep a primate such as an ape or chimpanzee. That seems . . . odd.
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Who keeps mussels as a pet?


A 6'4" man from Brussels?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bruscar: Georgia seems to be requiring the same type of license to keep a rabbit or vole as is required to keep a primate such as an ape or chimpanzee. That seems . . . odd.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bruscar: Georgia seems to be requiring the same type of license to keep a rabbit or vole as is required to keep a primate such as an ape or chimpanzee. That seems . . . odd.


I didn't take it to mean that.  I took it to mean that unconventional pets that have not historically been kept by large numbers of households, particularly pets that are not domestic in-origin, are most subject to regulation.
 
MBooda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
all species of mongooses

Well hell, what happens if one of my neighbor's pet cobras gets out of the house?

/if mongooses are outlawed, only outlaws will have mongeese
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: How do you keep giant African land snails as pets?


My father grew up on a rural farm.  Anything that could be caught was a pet, until it died.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TWX: Bruscar: Georgia seems to be requiring the same type of license to keep a rabbit or vole as is required to keep a primate such as an ape or chimpanzee. That seems . . . odd.

I didn't take it to mean that.  I took it to mean that unconventional pets that have not historically been kept by large numbers of households, particularly pets that are not domestic in-origin, are most subject to regulation.


So, if it's a domestic rabbit or rodent, rather than an imported one, it's all good?
 
wedelw
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MBooda: mongooses are outlawed, only outlaws will have mongeese


Mongii ?
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wedelw: MBooda: mongooses are outlawed, only outlaws will have mongeese

Mongii ?


Mongo only pawn in game of life.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bruscar: Georgia seems to be requiring the same type of license to keep a rabbit or vole as is required to keep a primate such as an ape or chimpanzee. That seems . . . odd.


They saw what happened in Louisiana with the nutria and in Florida with pythons.

IMHO, any non-native species should be collected and sent back or euthanized.

Doesn't take much to cause a catastrophe. I wonder how Georgia's paper industry has been dealing with pine beetles? Winter used to kill most of them, but climate change had screwed up that control.
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bruscar: TWX: Bruscar: Georgia seems to be requiring the same type of license to keep a rabbit or vole as is required to keep a primate such as an ape or chimpanzee. That seems . . . odd.

I didn't take it to mean that.  I took it to mean that unconventional pets that have not historically been kept by large numbers of households, particularly pets that are not domestic in-origin, are most subject to regulation.

So, if it's a domestic rabbit or rodent, rather than an imported one, it's all good?


sure Lenny, sure.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Where the hell am I supposed to get farking tiger insurance?
 
