 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(new times slo.com)   Welcome to Cal Poly's Cat Program, a nonprofit organization that provides feral, stray, surrendered or abandoned cats a sanctuary. Caturday approves   (newtimesslo.com) divider line
398
    More: Caturday, Amtrak, Cat, Pacific Surfliner, Santa Claus, help of volunteer students, full-service cat shelter, San Luis Obispo, California, Dana K. Humphreys  
•       •       •

251 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 26 Nov 2022 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



398 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happy Turkey Day!
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's getting cold out, so please check cat levels under the hood before you start your car.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
professional_vampire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

professional_vampire: Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!


You too...very nice to see you again!!  ♥
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

professional_vampire: Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ where the hell have you been?!?
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

professional_vampire: Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Forry sort of cooperated with the turkey hat.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

professional_vampire: Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!


Hey!  Nice to see you in the Caturday thread! ♥
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 720x960]

Forry sort of cooperated with the turkey hat.


Sleep with one eye open  :D
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bathia...did you see that Gallico and Chapel at Tiny Kittens got their forever home??  Isn't that exciting for them? ♥
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Breaking Cat News has been in the process of introducing two new cats to the comic.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Bathia...did you see that Gallico and Chapel at Tiny Kittens got their forever home??  Isn't that exciting for them? ♥


No, but YAY! ♥♥
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lajimi: [Fark user image 614x410]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
propertyonion.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Also, I managed to snap photos of the neighbors' kittens

Fark user imageView Full Size

Momma Busya and the two kittens who managed to slip through the fence into our yard

And the super cautious fold kitten
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah, she has a faint tortoiseshell thing going on. The other black kitten is also very faintly flecked with patches of a red-gold like Mishka

Those three are the only remaining kittens from the litter.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nephews cat
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


(The scratch on my arm is the one I mentioned last week from when I had to dive to catch Jack before he ran off after Bob)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So much kitten toe pointing!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Joe, my nephew made home grown prime rib, which he smoked for dinner
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I do feel the need to reiterate how much I adore the Scottish Fold kitten next door

Fark user imageView Full Size

The contrast with the fur and eye color, the absolute lack of distinguishable features at a distance, the pure suspicion that you can see in her eyes once she runs back to safety at the porch and peers out between the bars of the railing.....

I can't get enough of how suspicious she is! It's too much! 😹😹
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Thanksgiving dear family!

Jasper did something last night that is completely different than any of our kitties over the past 40 or so years. I have always gotten my kitties used to having their paws handled so that it is easier to trim their nails. I usually trim their nails while they rest in my lap. Last night I decided to trim Jasper's nails on the bathroom counter. While I held him and started to trim his nails he slowly stretched each leg out and then jerked it back out of my grip! Little stinker!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: I do feel the need to reiterate how much I adore the Scottish Fold kitten next door

[Fark user image 425x436]
The contrast with the fur and eye color, the absolute lack of distinguishable features at a distance, the pure suspicion that you can see in her eyes once she runs back to safety at the porch and peers out between the bars of the railing.....

I can't get enough of how suspicious she is! It's too much! 😹😹


Very pretty!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

akimbotoo: Happy Thanksgiving dear family!

Jasper did something last night that is completely different than any of our kitties over the past 40 or so years. I have always gotten my kitties used to having their paws handled so that it is easier to trim their nails. I usually trim their nails while they rest in my lap. Last night I decided to trim Jasper's nails on the bathroom counter. While I held him and started to trim his nails he slowly stretched each leg out and then jerked it back out of my grip! Little stinker!


Lily fights me now when I try to trim her nails.  She let me do it for years, but now, not so much.  Don't know why...just getting old, and cranky I guess.
 
Displayed 50 of 398 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.