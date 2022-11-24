 Skip to content
(WSBTV) Hero Three McD's employees help deliver healthy baby in the bathroom, baby immediately starts crying when told the McFlurry machine was down for maintenance   (wsbtv.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Childbirth, Pregnancy, Atlanta store, querria Kaigler, McDonald's managers, local Atlanta McDonald, normal duties, epitome of a feel-good moment  
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That has to be a dilemna.
A chance at free mcflurrys for life if you name the kid something related,
or them growing up happy and well-adjusted....

//Say hello, Extra-large Flurry!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did they charge them extra for delivery?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You want cries with that?
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It may have been delivered in a McD's bathroom, but it was conceived in a Burger King bathroom.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McD's bathrooms are for shooting up fetenal, not delivering babies you savages.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brawndo: It may have been delivered in a McD's bathroom, but it was conceived in a Burger King bathroom.


I'd rather conceive a child with 2010s era Wendy.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brawndo: It may have been delivered in a McD's bathroom, but it was conceived in a Burger King bathroom.


Maybe

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Brawndo: It may have been delivered in a McD's bathroom, but it was conceived in a Burger King bathroom.

Maybe

[i.pinimg.com image 236x177]


I don't think that is how baby is made.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RepoManTSM: johnny_vegas: Brawndo: It may have been delivered in a McD's bathroom, but it was conceived in a Burger King bathroom.

Maybe

[i.pinimg.com image 236x177]

I don't think that is how baby is made.


Minuteman makes his appearance!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the ganges river would have been better.  Jfc. Ppl
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RepoManTSM: johnny_vegas: Brawndo: It may have been delivered in a McD's bathroom, but it was conceived in a Burger King bathroom.

Maybe

[i.pinimg.com image 236x177]

I don't think that is how baby is made.


I believe it's pronounced "babby".
How is babby formed?
Youtube Ll-lia-FEIY
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
american healthcare is a nightmare
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RepoManTSM: johnny_vegas: Brawndo: It may have been delivered in a McD's bathroom, but it was conceived in a Burger King bathroom.

Maybe

[i.pinimg.com image 236x177]

I don't think that is how baby is made.


Ok, how is babby formed?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There really isn't anything you do but catch the baby to keep it off the floor, barring some medical issue during the birth.
If something does go wrong, McDonald's employees presence isn't going to be of any help.
 
Bruscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What a great story! Good for the employees for lending all the aid that they were able. And good for the manager for recognizing that there are fantastic people on his crew.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is my favorite part:
«The store's owner, Steve Akinboro, called it "the epitome of a feel-good moment for my team" and awarded each employee with a $250 gift card to be used toward their Thanksgiving dinner celebrations.»

Hope he got authorization from Corporate to issue those "limited to this store and for $X per day" "gift" cards for the employees that had to work on Thanksgiving.

Or maybe they chose to work and/or the manager incentivized, because they don't run the franchise like a sweatshop, IDK.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: This is my favorite part:
«The store's owner, Steve Akinboro, called it "the epitome of a feel-good moment for my team" and awarded each employee with a $250 gift card to be used toward their Thanksgiving dinner celebrations.»

Hope he got authorization from Corporate to issue those "limited to this store and for $X per day" "gift" cards for the employees that had to work on Thanksgiving.

Or maybe they chose to work and/or the manager incentivized, because they don't run the franchise like a sweatshop, IDK.


All the McDonald's near me were closed for the day. Maybe they decided to give their employees one day off?
 
phishrace
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Get me a Happy Meal and a six piece McNugget. STAT!
 
hlehmann
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: DarksideHalo: This is my favorite part:
«The store's owner, Steve Akinboro, called it "the epitome of a feel-good moment for my team" and awarded each employee with a $250 gift card to be used toward their Thanksgiving dinner celebrations.»

Hope he got authorization from Corporate to issue those "limited to this store and for $X per day" "gift" cards for the employees that had to work on Thanksgiving.

Or maybe they chose to work and/or the manager incentivized, because they don't run the franchise like a sweatshop, IDK.

All the McDonald's near me were closed for the day. Maybe they decided to give their employees one day off?


This happened on Wednesday. No idea if they were open on Thanksgiving.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
the vanilla cone is something I like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: RepoManTSM: johnny_vegas: Brawndo: It may have been delivered in a McD's bathroom, but it was conceived in a Burger King bathroom.

Maybe

[i.pinimg.com image 236x177]

I don't think that is how baby is made.

Ok, how is babby formed?


Did I screw up the wording to a 15 year old meme? Me fail at life.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The baby then disappeared, was never seen again, and the restaurant announced they'd have McRibs for an extra week this year.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: DarksideHalo: This is my favorite part:
«The store's owner, Steve Akinboro, called it "the epitome of a feel-good moment for my team" and awarded each employee with a $250 gift card to be used toward their Thanksgiving dinner celebrations.»

Hope he got authorization from Corporate to issue those "limited to this store and for $X per day" "gift" cards for the employees that had to work on Thanksgiving.

Or maybe they chose to work and/or the manager incentivized, because they don't run the franchise like a sweatshop, IDK.

All the McDonald's near me were closed for the day. Maybe they decided to give their employees one day off?


You are most likely correct; I hade to closely re-RTFA.
"the morning before Thanksgiving" is when the bun left the oven.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I worked at McD's when I was a senior in high school (20 damn years ago) and two things.

On one hand, if it's down be glad, it might be being cleaned and sterilized.

On the other hand, it might be down because the employees flipped the ice cream and shake mixes to make flavored ice cream, which completely borks the machine. You can't sell the flavored ice cream. so the crew eats it all. Which is why they do it.

On the gripping hand, they may have done maintenance, done it wrong, and blown the machine up. Why do I say this? because this exact scenario happened at the store i worked at. The machine popped. Like it put the lids in the ceiling and hosed down the cashiers with shake mix.

/good times
//do you want ants because that's how you get ants
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yup. And then straight into the McAdrenochrome machine.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That has to be a dilemna.
A chance at free mcflurrys for life if you name the kid something related,
or them growing up happy and well-adjusted....

//Say hello, Extra-large Flurry!


media.tenor.comView Full Size


Hello!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mc Flurry is a rapper.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: The machine popped. Like it put the lids in the ceiling and hosed down the cashiers with shake mix.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mokmo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: DarksideHalo: This is my favorite part:
«The store's owner, Steve Akinboro, called it "the epitome of a feel-good moment for my team" and awarded each employee with a $250 gift card to be used toward their Thanksgiving dinner celebrations.»

Hope he got authorization from Corporate to issue those "limited to this store and for $X per day" "gift" cards for the employees that had to work on Thanksgiving.

Or maybe they chose to work and/or the manager incentivized, because they don't run the franchise like a sweatshop, IDK.

All the McDonald's near me were closed for the day. Maybe they decided to give their employees one day off?


They know the numbers, they know no one wants to work that day. They made a decision that'll pay in the long term.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Brawndo: It may have been delivered in a McD's bathroom, but it was conceived in a Burger King bathroom.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Ringshadow: The machine popped. Like it put the lids in the ceiling and hosed down the cashiers with shake mix.

[Fark user image 300x202]


Yep. But just, like, their backs, head to toe. It looked like they'd tried to do a snow angel in ice cream and shake mix. I was in back on the stock shelves and I heard the wettest WUMP noise you can imagine, then laughter, applause and high pitched squeaking. Came to the front and found the cashiers frozen in a cringe position, squealing, while the patrons applauded the absolute disaster that had just occurred. Like there was ice cream dripping off the ceiling and every surface in an eight foot radius.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Brawndo: It may have been delivered in a McD's bathroom, but it was conceived in a Burger King bathroom.

I'd rather conceive a child with 2010s era Wendy.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: RepoManTSM: Brawndo: It may have been delivered in a McD's bathroom, but it was conceived in a Burger King bathroom.

I'd rather conceive a child with 2010s era Wendy.

[Fark user image image 500x750]
[Fark user image image 850x1275]
[Fark user image image 640x427]
[Fark user image image 640x640]
[Fark user image image 640x640]


I'll be in my bunk.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Holy SHIAT my McD's stories got me an OHFARK badge so okay fine, here's some more.

this was in SW Michigan on the highway between Chicago and Detroit. Because of the location, things just kind of happened. For example, three transgender ladies coming through and bragging to everyone in the shop about their most recent surgeries while we all stood there going Sir? Ma'am? Sir ma'am? Do you want fries? Help. (this was 2001 don't judge us too badly we were 17 and trying).

During an incredibly aggressive trash winter, the shop was closing down because rule was, less than $50/hr, the doors shut and the lights are turned off. Well, we were in a goddamn lake effect front, the highway was closing, so time to lock the doors. All the surfaces were scraped, ovens were off, we were about two minutes from door lock and SEVERAL DOZEN SNOW MOBILES show up and rack the entire parking lot. We had to spin everything back up rapid fire and my manager locked himself in the freezer and cried.

Similarly, torrential downpours in the summer and an entire motorcycle convoy showed up. Just fifty harleys. In the rain. It took hours to clean the lobby after. The mud dragged in was phenomenal.

Holiday pies! I have no idea if McDonalds has them anymore and it probably doesn't matter because at my shop they NEVER reached the customer. they'd come off the truck go into the oven and right into the mouths of the employees, and we'd be pinging off the rafters sugar high for hours after. No idea how we weren't all fired for theft.

One of the managers liked to eat the lemons. Another manger bought her a bunch of lemons from the local grocery store to placate lemon eating manager. Lemon eating manager sliced those up, replaced the McD's lemons, and ate the McD's lemons.

The sauces are distributed via caulk gun and if you set them down wrong, they will shoot the ceiling tiles.

The fry basket filler is automated and no one knows how it works. Or why it works covered in, at any one time, three inches of solidified grease. Yes it gets cleaned daily. It doesn't seem to matter.

/think that's all I have
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: This is my favorite part:
«The store's owner, Steve Akinboro, called it "the epitome of a feel-good moment for my team" and awarded each employee with a $250 gift card to be used toward their Thanksgiving dinner celebrations.»

Hope he got authorization from Corporate to issue those "limited to this store and for $X per day" "gift" cards for the employees that had to work on Thanksgiving.

Or maybe they chose to work and/or the manager incentivized, because they don't run the franchise like a sweatshop, IDK.


It sounds like a franchise owner. I worked fast food back in high school and holiday shifts paid double, so if they were open people who could would jump at them. I was in high school and looked at holidays like a money making machine. It's 30 years later and my niece worked Thanksgiving for the same reason, but she's working for an independent restaurant and made triple hour wages. Just for being a hostess.

Never underestimate a teenager's desire to earn money on a holiday they hate :)

I don't know the specifics of this particular restaurant, but it's more than plausible the people working there wanted to be there. If it's a small franchise owner, they'd close for the day unless they knew their market and expected to make money over the day, maybe because they are near an interstate exit.
 
