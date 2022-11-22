 Skip to content
I would eat a whole Doozer village for Thanksgiving. For those of you born after 1987, your Gen X and Millenial Farker friends are enjoying a long overdue new holiday episode of Fraggle Rock
    More: PSA, Fraggle Rock, Jim Henson, Fraggle Rock friends, The Jim Henson Company, Join Uncle Travelling Matt, Jim Henson's fun-loving, Apple TV, Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs  
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea?

Well, I leave a doozer in the toilet the day after Thanksgiving.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be a Boober.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss Creatures.  It was a fun franchise
 
The Envoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Down at Fraggle Rock,
Grab a Fraggle by its c...,
Swing it round and round your head,
Keep going till that Fraggle's dead.

Yeah, I went to a bad school.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had my hands in the turkey, so I couldn't make out the whole bit. "I don't see the parade anywhere," while the entire marching band is right behind him.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
bingeclock.comView Full Size
 
Wyckyd Sceptre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pepper Jack loves fraggle rock!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

F*ck!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fraggle Rock was awesome. I was a little too old for it when it came out, but whatever, I'm 51 and I love Phineas and Ferb.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I never saw it because it was on HBO and I was too cheap to pay for it.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


fraggle stick car
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The thing about "children's" entertainment is that it's all made by adults. The best children's shows are also aimed at adults but children can watch too. Jim Henson was a master at that. Ask the Muppet Show or David Bowie's ludicrous goblin dong.
 
The Envoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I always wanted to know what the Doozer scaffolding tasted like.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Crystal meth.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sugar from beets and the sweat of the working doozer
 
yellowjester
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's no Sid & Marty Kroft...Now there's a Holiday Special that I would watch....

A Very Lidsville Thanksgiving.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
