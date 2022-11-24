 Skip to content
(VT Digger)   You could buy a postcard stamp 101 years ago for a penny. But, you would have taken a chance on late delivery. But it still might make it in time for Thanksgiving   (vtdigger.org) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On the plus side, I suspect the wait may yield quite quickly to an auction house's closing bid....
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: On the plus side, I suspect the wait may yield quite quickly to an auction house's closing bid....


Limited edition post cards. Ie. basically one off photographs even older would be worth between 10-100USD depending on condition.

If this one isn't unique, its probably worthless.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there such a thing as late delivery? It gets there when it gets there.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Somaticasual: On the plus side, I suspect the wait may yield quite quickly to an auction house's closing bid....

Limited edition post cards. Ie. basically one off photographs even older would be worth between 10-100USD depending on condition.

If this one isn't unique, its probably worthless.


I mean - fair in a general retail market sense. But, this story is the uniqueness. Now that fame is attached, an Auction House is probably a realistic next step (though they'd be heroes to just donate it to a museum)
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Ketchuponsteak: Somaticasual: On the plus side, I suspect the wait may yield quite quickly to an auction house's closing bid....

Limited edition post cards. Ie. basically one off photographs even older would be worth between 10-100USD depending on condition.

If this one isn't unique, its probably worthless.

I mean - fair in a general retail market sense. But, this story is the uniqueness. Now that fame is attached, an Auction House is probably a realistic next step (though they'd be heroes to just donate it to a museum)


I was just trying to talk the price down, so I could have it for myself tbh.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
See how much difference using the ZIP code makes?

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I bet if you mailed it today, it would get there in half the time.
 
fat boy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In 1962 my aunt sent me a birthday card with 2 1$ silver certificates in it for my second birthday. At the time we lived in Denver it was finally delivered to us in Oregon in 1974 or 75.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Mail cars on passenger trains were cool, 101 years ago.  Each passenger train was required to have a USPS mail car.  At stations, the passenger trains would pick up mail (and they had ways for the cars to snatch mail bags suspended on poles next to stations if the train was not stopping).  The postal workers in the cars would process and sort the mail according to which regional hubs would transfer it around, and then put them in appropriate bags.  Or if it was going to a destination on the tracks, the mail bag would be tossed from the train at the station.  At the hubs, they would shuffle the bags around as the cars were shuffled around and as passengers left from one train to another.

Nowadays, the USPS has fleets of mail trailers, and sends a lot of stuff by airplane as well.
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The carrier put the postcard in an envelope and mailed it to Smith's eldest child, Nancy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Mail cars on passenger trains were cool, 101 years ago.  Each passenger train was required to have a USPS mail car.  At stations, the passenger trains would pick up mail (and they had ways for the cars to snatch mail bags suspended on poles next to stations if the train was not stopping).  The postal workers in the cars would process and sort the mail according to which regional hubs would transfer it around, and then put them in appropriate bags.  Or if it was going to a destination on the tracks, the mail bag would be tossed from the train at the station.  At the hubs, they would shuffle the bags around as the cars were shuffled around and as passengers left from one train to another.

Nowadays, the USPS has fleets of mail trailers, and sends a lot of stuff by airplane as well.


Csb
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chitownmike: NM Volunteer: Mail cars on passenger trains were cool, 101 years ago.  Each passenger train was required to have a USPS mail car.  At stations, the passenger trains would pick up mail (and they had ways for the cars to snatch mail bags suspended on poles next to stations if the train was not stopping).  The postal workers in the cars would process and sort the mail according to which regional hubs would transfer it around, and then put them in appropriate bags.  Or if it was going to a destination on the tracks, the mail bag would be tossed from the train at the station.  At the hubs, they would shuffle the bags around as the cars were shuffled around and as passengers left from one train to another.

Nowadays, the USPS has fleets of mail trailers, and sends a lot of stuff by airplane as well.

Csb


I'm a museum director, sharing tidbits of history is sort of my thing.
 
