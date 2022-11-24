 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Massachusetts town under siege from domestic terrorists led by "Kevin"   (theguardian.com) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For non massholes, it's pronounced Woo-bin.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We have several families of turkeys in the neighborhood. For the most part I don't mind, but this fall, they discovered that the squirrels and chipmunk really like to bury acorns in one specific part of my lawn. I came home one day to find a giant fraction of my lawn almost completely destroyed - I thought a vengeful delivery driver had done donuts on it or something. Nope, the next morning I saw a family of turkeys on the lawn, scratching and throwing giant chunks of sod and having a grand old time.

So, the neighbors got to see me run outside in my pajamas yelling "You want some of this? Huh!?!" while waving a push broom over my head and chasing the turkeys down the block at 7 in the morning. Several times that week, in fact, until they decided it wasn't worth it. I think I leveled up my uncool suburban dad status with that one.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
pngitem.comView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There has never been a great force led by a Kevin,
unless you count kicking off your sunday shoes...
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A turkey named Kevin? We have one of those in California.

/ Think on it ...
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

swankywanky: For non massholes, it's pronounced Woo-bin.


Just once, I'd like to see a positive story about Whoa-Burn.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is Kevin thename of the turkey still putting the intrusively hostile ads on Fark mobile? Every time I scroll up and select something, *after* I select it the ad pops up and takes the clock. Not something legitimate advertising needs to be doing.
 
