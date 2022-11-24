 Skip to content
(People Magazine) Hero Indiana police officer and wife adopt an infant girl who was dropped off at a baby box when she was less than a day old   (people.com) divider line
23
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Nice!
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The newborn had a stroke?  Like it wasn't difficult enough being dropped off when less than one day old.

May she continue to beat the odds and May she have a great future.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Going to see a lot more of that in states that outlaw abortion.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man. If I knew my kid would end up with a cop. I would have kept it.

/
Kid of a family of cops, medical, and military personnel.  Fml.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why heroic?  People are lined up trying to adopt a newborn baby.
so the cop took her.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait for her to google her name in 12 years.
W....t.....f?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

teto85: Going to see a lot more of that in states that outlaw abortion.


A nice story. Hope the kid grows up to live a successful happy life.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

teto85: Going to see a lot more of that in states that outlaw abortion.


Oh I'm sure they'd like to outlaw this too.  After all, those harlots need to be punished.
 
josiahgould
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
OCIA, one cop is alright.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I bet they'll use her like an indentured servant, constantly reminding her that she should be lucky they adopted her away from her "mongrel" mother.
 
Ubisoft is ISIS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There's a 60% chance that that's really sweet
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wow. Do they know how much a healthy white baby goes for on the open market? They saved a bundle!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is there an actual box like a clothing drive box?  Can you fit more than 1 kid in the box?  How often is the box checked.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Eh, you feed a stray once or twice you're stuck with them for life.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm really hoping that picture in the article are of the judge with the baby, and it's two new siblings, because if that is the officer and his wife, Indiana is letting middle schoolers get married and become cops.
 
powhound
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ACAB ...

///s

And for the record I am one of the libby libs who disagrees with blanket assertions such as that.

//good on the family for jumping in
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

teto85: Going to see a lot more of that in states that outlaw abortion.


Nope. Just orphanages and women dying in alleyways.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Why heroic?  People are lined up trying to adopt a newborn baby.
so the cop took her.


You aren't wrong...
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Petey4335: cryinoutloud: Why heroic?  People are lined up trying to adopt a newborn baby.
so the cop took her.

You aren't wrong...


I'm just surprised he didn't immediately shoot her.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Indiana Baby Box" is my favorite euphemism.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bunch of f*cking cynics in this biatch.

That's how baby boxes are SUPPOSED to work. Instead of a kid getting tossed into a foster facility and becoming a paycheck for the actual welfare queens of the USA.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Petey4335: cryinoutloud: Why heroic?  People are lined up trying to adopt a newborn baby.
so the cop took her.

You aren't wrong...

I'm just surprised he didn't immediately shoot her.


Shrug.

But hey, this weekend 13 years ago 5 year old twins came over and haven't left. There is that
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Petey4335: Kit Fister: Petey4335: cryinoutloud: Why heroic?  People are lined up trying to adopt a newborn baby.
so the cop took her.

You aren't wrong...

I'm just surprised he didn't immediately shoot her.

Shrug.

But hey, this weekend 13 years ago 5 year old twins came over and haven't left. There is that


Christ, shouldn't you have forced 'em to go home by now? 13 years seems a little long to tolerate home invasion.
 
