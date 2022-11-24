 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Bad luck: Being a 15-year-old driver without a license and ramming the back of a car. Really bad luck: Being a 15-year-old driver without a license and ramming the back of a state trooper's car   (wusa9.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, Maryland, Fairfax County, Virginia, Alexandria, Virginia, Woodrow Wilson Bridge, 15-year-old, Interstate 66, #VSP trooper's vehicle, Northern Virginia Tuesday  
•       •       •

12 Comments     (+0 »)
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's not bad luck...that's bad choices.
 
morg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the adult in the car was drunk and had the kid drive.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why does that  car have a dead body  in it?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Only bad luck if you get charged as an adult
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Another example of creating your own luck.
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's not bad luck.
That's dumb luck.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Imagine Peak Virginia at 15.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why does that  car have a dead body  in it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Only bad luck if you get charged as an adult


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'll bet $1 that the cop car had its BRIGHT FARKING LIGHTS FLASHING and since the teen isn't smart enough to look away, he looked at the BRIGHT  FARKING LIGHTS...and drove towards them.
You drive towards what you look at....
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: I'll bet $1 that the cop car had its BRIGHT FARKING LIGHTS FLASHING and since the teen isn't smart enough to look away, he looked at the BRIGHT  FARKING LIGHTS...and drove towards them.
You drive towards what you look at....


There's no indication the boy was driving at an excessive speed nor recklessly. I bet the cop had his flashers on and the kid didn't notice the cop's brake lights.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: Why does that  car have a dead body  in it?


You never know what kind of evidence will need to be planted on short notice.
 
