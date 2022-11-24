 Skip to content
(KAGS College Station)   The important thing is to have it on your belt, not your feet   (kagstv.com) divider line
    Obvious, Bacteria, Influenza, Onions, Black Death, Infectious disease, Bubonic plague, Virus, raw onion slice  
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UOIA ?

zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't they acidic enough to kill the bacteria they do come physically in contact with?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
National Onion Association logo:

onions-usa.orgView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WALLA WALLA SWEET ONIONS ARE SUPERIOR.

Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A buckle?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Netflix has gone all out in their dark marketing for the Knives Out sequel
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: National Onion Association logo:

[onions-usa.org image 234x354]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Semper Allium!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kb7rky: WALLA WALLA SWEET ONIONS ARE SUPERIOR.

FITE ME


You know very well no one wants to be near you after you ate all those onions.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What Mother Earth hippie dipshiat started this rumor?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Way back when I dated a girl that believe this nonsense.

She's dead now.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Way back when I dated a girl that believe this nonsense.

She's dead now.


Guess they didn't work then
 
kb7rky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: kb7rky: WALLA WALLA SWEET ONIONS ARE SUPERIOR.

FITE ME

You know very well no one wants to be near you after you ate all those onions.


*belch*

Sez you :P
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You need to rub the onion and garlic all over your skin. Who doesn't know that? Then baste yourself with butter and turn up the power on the tanning bed. It's science, people.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My late mother was convinced that sleeping with a raw onion at your feet would prevent muscle cramps.

Personally, onions make me nauseous, so I'll suffer colds and cramps rather than be around them.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

capt.hollister: My late mother was convinced that sleeping with a raw onion at your feet would prevent muscle cramps.

Personally, onions make me nauseous, so I'll suffer colds and cramps rather than be around them.


If you have dry, cracked skin on your feet and rub raw onion and onion juice on them, you will not care if you have a cold, flu, croup, cancer, anything.

That's the science behind home remedies.  Take your mind off your misery and put it elsewhere.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well NOW it won't work since I no longer believe it will.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Well NOW it won't work since I no longer believe it will.


I think you need to take some placebrex to reset your psychopedal balance.
 
