(Yahoo)   Gen Z learn vintage "Boomer" skills like finding dates in person and not on dating apps. Hey, Gen X did those things to, but we're always forgotten
46
    Obvious, A Good Thing, Cursive, use of cellphones, use of more inclusive pronouns, U.S. cars, electric cars, positive change, World Report  
•       •       •

46 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh, whatever, nevermind.

/Gen X
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah I suspected this was around the corner, if not gen z the next one.  The online-hookup/dating/everything culture is inevitably going to be seen as cringe-y, and in a very hipster way, people are going to start doing things out front, in real life, because adults are all doing it online and hidden away.

So sayeth the crystal balls

/Okay they're anal beads, but they still tell the future damnit
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

koder: Yeah I suspected this was around the corner, if not gen z the next one.


Every generation does the opposite of the one that came before.

For many reasons.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Yeah I suspected this was around the corner, if not gen z the next one.  The online-hookup/dating/everything culture is inevitably going to be seen as cringe-y, and in a very hipster way, people are going to start doing things out front, in real life, because adults are all doing it online and hidden away.

So sayeth the crystal balls

/Okay they're anal beads, but they still tell the future damnit


Or the chess moves.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
GenX was also the first into online dating.

Not that, "yes or no, my time is important do you want to be infected with Herpes," stuff, the weird old personal ad type.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm willing to bet that "Unplugging" will be a huge movement soon.  The internet is too commercialized and a shell of it's former self.  People think working from home is awesome (and it is) but being connected 24/7 to work/school life will get to be old pretty soon.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
For a group that prides itself on not caring, Gen X always seems eager to shoehorn itself into a subject
 
1funguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Huh
Good thing they didn't have to suffer the Cooties Epidemic of the 60's and 70's.

/ why yes, I am a boomer
\\ obvious much?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

koder: Yeah I suspected this was around the corner, if not gen z the next one.  The online-hookup/dating/everything culture is inevitably going to be seen as cringe-y, and in a very hipster way, people are going to start doing things out front, in real life, because adults are all doing it online and hidden away.

So sayeth the crystal balls

/Okay they're anal beads, but they still tell the future damnit


I could have saved you the trouble and just told you the future is sh*tty.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kukukupo: I'm willing to bet that "Unplugging" will be a huge movement soon.  The internet is too commercialized and a shell of it's former self.  People think working from home is awesome (and it is) but being connected 24/7 to work/school life will get to be old pretty soon.


I'm going to unplug for a year and document it on Tiktok.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As a Gen Xer, we did it to ourselves. We failed to throw off the boomers. If we had, they'd be throwing us out now. Instead you have the worst generation ever raised choking the world to death because it's all for them.
 
starsrift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Generation X"? Is that the generation that I guess existed between Millenials and Boomers? Imagine being such a forgettable generation you don't even get a nom de plume.

/ belonging to gen x
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As a Gen Xer meself, I never dated after junior high. I found like-minded individuals to fark until I got married. I enjoyed the hell out of my late teens at 20s.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
AND 20s. Damnit.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gen X

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Aar1012: For a group that prides itself on not caring, Gen X always seems eager to shoehorn itself into a subject


What you're doing is called projecting, another trait both Boomers and Millennials have in common.
 
tennyson
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hate to break it to you but as far as Millennials are concerned we Gen Xers are Boomers.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Aar1012: For a group that prides itself on not caring, Gen X always seems eager to shoehorn itself into a subject


Yes, but ironically!
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

foo monkey: koder: Yeah I suspected this was around the corner, if not gen z the next one.  The online-hookup/dating/everything culture is inevitably going to be seen as cringe-y, and in a very hipster way, people are going to start doing things out front, in real life, because adults are all doing it online and hidden away.

So sayeth the crystal balls

/Okay they're anal beads, but they still tell the future damnit

I could have saved you the trouble and just told you the future is sh*tty.


You're supposed to wash them before reading them.
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Huh.  As far as "Boomer skills" for finding dates are concerned, mine usually wound up with a restraining order, so maybe it's best to try a new approach.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Stewart Lee - Young People [2019]
Youtube B9xmeH2O2e4
 
Vespers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yawn. Adapt or die off, boomers and X's. And I say this as an X.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We were too busy dancing with ourselves.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: We were too busy dancing with ourselves.


"dancing"

Is that what they called it?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The 80's called to say that everyone should Wang Chung tonight!
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Whatever, I'm going to hang out at the family restaurant coffee shop smoking American Spirit Yellows until 2AM and then go home and listen to some Primus.

/whatever
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Aar1012: For a group that prides itself on not caring, Gen X always seems eager to shoehorn itself into a subject


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fereals
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mangoose: As a Gen Xer, we did it to ourselves. We failed to throw off the boomers. If we had, they'd be throwing us out now. Instead you have the worst generation ever raised choking the world to death because it's all for them.


starsrift: "Generation X"? Is that the generation that I guess existed between Millenials and Boomers? Imagine being such a forgettable generation you don't even get a nom de plume.

/ belonging to gen x


We never had the numbers to unseat them, x was a reference to that I thought, kind of nul.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What about newspaper comics?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tennyson: Hate to break it to you but as far as Millennials are concerned we Gen Xers are Boomers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pirviii
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

starsrift: "Generation X"? Is that the generation that I guess existed between Millenials and Boomers? Imagine being such a forgettable generation you don't even get a nom de plume.

/ belonging to gen x


How about The Forgettables? The Replaceables?  The Who? Generation
 
noitsnot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Aar1012: For a group that prides itself on not caring, Gen X always seems eager to shoehorn itself into a subject


What's a shoehorn?
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fereals: Mangoose: As a Gen Xer, we did it to ourselves. We failed to throw off the boomers. If we had, they'd be throwing us out now. Instead you have the worst generation ever raised choking the world to death because it's all for them.

starsrift: "Generation X"? Is that the generation that I guess existed between Millenials and Boomers? Imagine being such a forgettable generation you don't even get a nom de plume.

/ belonging to gen x

We never had the numbers to unseat them, x was a reference to that I thought, kind of nul.


Yeah, but we were unable to get Millennials to back us. We could've found support amongst the earlier voters of that generation to get the boomers into the retirement home
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: As a Gen Xer meself, I never dated after junior high. I found like-minded individuals to fark until I got married. I enjoyed the hell out of my late teens at 20s.


Yeah, no one ever "dated" in college. Everyone just "hooked up" with people and then got serious with people after graduation.
 
vogonity
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gen X did those things to who?
 
Fereals
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And punk rock, if anything, was raging against the boomers social movements of the 60s turning into self indulgent, got mine, sell out to the market, greed of the 70s.
 
cheesemaker2016
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
LOL. The generation that shames strangers on tiktok and instagram when the opposite sex looks at them wants to meet people in person? how does that work, exactly?
 
Fereals
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Fereals: Mangoose: As a Gen Xer, we did it to ourselves. We failed to throw off the boomers. If we had, they'd be throwing us out now. Instead you have the worst generation ever raised choking the world to death because it's all for them.

starsrift: "Generation X"? Is that the generation that I guess existed between Millenials and Boomers? Imagine being such a forgettable generation you don't even get a nom de plume.

/ belonging to gen x

We never had the numbers to unseat them, x was a reference to that I thought, kind of nul.

Yeah, but we were unable to get Millennials to back us. We could've found support amongst the earlier voters of that generation to get the boomers into the retirement home


another thing they ruined, retirement.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: What about newspaper comics?

[Fark user image 402x402]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pirviii: starsrift: "Generation X"? Is that the generation that I guess existed between Millenials and Boomers? Imagine being such a forgettable generation you don't even get a nom de plume.

/ belonging to gen x

How about The Forgettables? The Replaceables?  The Who? Generation


The Unpronounceables + Return of the Unpronounceables
Youtube 2SEzWbgEF9o
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Porous Horace: We were too busy dancing with ourselves.

"dancing"

Is that what they called it?


media3.giphy.comView Full Size

It's what you do, alone in your room, at 3AM, smoking cigarettes.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: GenX was also the first into online dating.

Not that, "yes or no, my time is important do you want to be infected with Herpes," stuff, the weird old personal ad type.


YOu can just say Adult Friend Finder.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tennyson: Hate to break it to you but as far as Millennials are concerned we Gen Xers are Boomers.


what's important is that they are able to embrace one of the remaining socially acceptable forms of bigotry and revel in it.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tennyson: Hate to break it to you but as far as Millennials are concerned we Gen Xers are Boomers.


And that makes them stupid. "Boomer" is a specific term for people born during the post-WWII Baby Boom from 1946-1964.

Likewise, they can call their piece of shiat Hyundai a Ferrari, but it doesn't make it not a Hyundai.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Walker: Meh, whatever, nevermind.

/Gen X


Whatever subby was trying to do there, genX doesn't care.

Don't need recognition for it either, because nobody is respected enough for their opinions to matter.
 
FastJeff
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Gen X: "Old people are dumb, young people are dumb... and nobody helps us actually do the damn work, lazy assholes."
 
