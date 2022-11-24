 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Arizona grandmother who texted stranger over for Thanksgiving will celebrate her seventh holiday with him   (metro.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Cool, Grandparent, Family, 21-year-old man, then 17-year-old Jamal Hinton, Debut albums, Text messaging, The Fame, Grandma Moses  
•       •       •

422 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 24 Nov 2022 at 2:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She gets her turkey stuffed every Thanksgiving.  And plenty of whipped cream for her pie.
/I watch too much porn
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: She gets her turkey stuffed every Thanksgiving.  And plenty of whipped cream for her pie.
/I watch too much porn


Vanilla porn at that.  Didn't even talk about the cranberry sauce or green bean casserole.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: She gets her turkey stuffed every Thanksgiving.  And plenty of whipped cream for her pie.
/I watch too much porn


Maybe wait until your thanksgiving guests leave next time before starting the stag flicks
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: She gets her turkey stuffed every Thanksgiving.  And plenty of whipped cream for her pie.
/I watch too much porn

Vanilla porn at that.  Didn't even talk about the cranberry sauce or green bean casserole.


And the corn on the cob...
 
Mukster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Who blurred my screen (sniffles ensue)?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've enjoyed reading this story for years now.
Seven of them I guess.
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Love this. Love that it continues.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My dad died in April of 2020 (not covid).   Mom decided to stay in the house and the land they had shared for over 50 years.   One day, as my then 81 y/o mother was out slowly stacking wood, a stranger stopped by and offered to help her.   He was about 53 or so then.   He and my mom started a friendship.  He comes by often, even took her on a quad ride down the rutted dirt road that separates her property and last month invited her to go to Chinese in town.  She went.

She was kind of confused, because of their age difference (not sexual in any way from either), but I told her that that shouldn't matter.  My mom isn't like a lot of the locals.  She has traveled a lot and isn't a mindless Jesus-lovin' whatever.  They talk a lot (he wants to see the Redwoods so I sent him a beautiful book) and play Scrabble. It also turns out that I went to school with his cousin as a kid.  Their family is thick on the ground there.   The "young"  man is kind of at sea because he is separated from his wife.  He owns his own place down the road.

Where was I?  Oh yeah, friendship at any age is special.  I really like the Thanksgiving friends.
 
darch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: My dad died in April of 2020 (not covid).   Mom decided to stay in the house and the land they had shared for over 50 years.   One day, as my then 81 y/o mother was out slowly stacking wood, a stranger stopped by and offered to help her.   He was about 53 or so then.   He and my mom started a friendship.  He comes by often, even took her on a quad ride down the rutted dirt road that separates her property and last month invited her to go to Chinese in town.  She went.

She was kind of confused, because of their age difference (not sexual in any way from either), but I told her that that shouldn't matter.  My mom isn't like a lot of the locals.  She has traveled a lot and isn't a mindless Jesus-lovin' whatever.  They talk a lot (he wants to see the Redwoods so I sent him a beautiful book) and play Scrabble. It also turns out that I went to school with his cousin as a kid.  Their family is thick on the ground there.   The "young"  man is kind of at sea because he is separated from his wife.  He owns his own place down the road.

Where was I?  Oh yeah, friendship at any age is special.  I really like the Thanksgiving friends.


Such a great story in a tire fire of a world. Cheers to both of them.
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This story fills me with so much happiness every year, and it is part of my Thanksgiving tradition, which is to check that they are again having dinner together, listening to Alice's Restaurant, and watching Planes, Trains and Automobiles.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Always a great story. So nice of these people to invite him.

And thank goodness law enforcement didn't shoot this young man 50 times as he approached their house, thinking he was 'Antifa' or trying to 'commit a crime'.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"A grandmother, 63, and a 21-year-old man are about to celebrate their seventh Thanksgiving together... The heartwarming tale begins with Wanda Dench sending a text by mistake to the then 17-year-old Jamal Hinton."

Umm...
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.