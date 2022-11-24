 Skip to content
(Politico)   The new reality of New Yorkers who had pot convictions opening pot shops and having their records clean is just settling in   (politico.com) divider line
19
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Otto still bummed about the false advertising from Stoner's.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having their records clean what?
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pretty awesome. I remember taking my in-laws to a dispensary for the first time. They were wide-eyed the whole time. After we left, their comments focused on how bright and clean it was. If you ever wonder why so many dispensaries look like Apple stores, it's to make the boomers at ease.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: Having their records clean what?


Yer mom's hoohah.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See now, this is why Lib states are all farked up.  Everyone knows that you are supposed to beat them down and keep them paying that dubious debt.

Plus points if you tell them they are "paid up" and then arrest them when they try to vote.

The only people who should get dispensaries are those who can afford to buy a few pols.  That's how we do things down here!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Theeng: Having their records clean what?

Yer mom's hoohah.


Douche.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: It's pretty awesome. I remember taking my in-laws to a dispensary for the first time. They were wide-eyed the whole time. After we left, their comments focused on how bright and clean it was. If you ever wonder why so many dispensaries look like Apple stores, it's to make the boomers at ease.


Screw you, dude. We are the ones that made weed mainstream.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so different from dealing out of my van.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Theeng: Having their records clean what?

Yer mom's hoohah.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in NYC for about a week at the beginning of November. The entire midtown area smelled like weed. And not the good kind either. It ain't like good pipe smoke.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good on 'em for doing it right.

Meanwhile I miss the days of calling the guy and he answers "Guy here" and I say "whatcha got?" And he says "Weed" and I says "I like weed" and he brings weed and I buy weed. This 31 flavors shiat gets too confusing sometimes, especially when st0ned.

/rarely partakes anymore
//sometimes repeats things when high
///rarely partakes anymore
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTA: "With all of our dispensary licenses, delivery activity is also authorized," Office of Cannabis Management executive director Chris Alexander told reporters Monday, noting that at least one retail location will be open by 2023. "We'll be sending more guidance to our licensees about how they can engage in delivery activity in advance of their retail location becoming available."

The OCM is hellbent on selling some weed this year.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
[SPLIFFY]
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Virginia, the Governor and GOP are trying to divert all the cannabis funds away from exactly this and into the General Fund, where they can do whatever they want with it.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

blondambition: Herbert's Hippopotamus: It's pretty awesome. I remember taking my in-laws to a dispensary for the first time. They were wide-eyed the whole time. After we left, their comments focused on how bright and clean it was. If you ever wonder why so many dispensaries look like Apple stores, it's to make the boomers at ease.

Screw you, dude. We are the ones that made weed mainstream.


By stealing it from black and Hispanic people.
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: It's pretty awesome. I remember taking my in-laws to a dispensary for the first time. They were wide-eyed the whole time. After we left, their comments focused on how bright and clean it was. If you ever wonder why so many dispensaries look like Apple stores, it's to make the boomers at ease.


I'm a boomer and I think it's twee AF. The first time a budtender use the lid of a glass jar of cannabis to waft the bouquet in my direction I almost laughed in his face. Thank dog for pre-order and pick up. Fingers crossed for delivery, I'm kinda in the boonies but there are plans for a dispensary 15 minutes from my house so it might happen.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The best plan for a new business includes hiring the experts.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

moto-geek: fatassbastard: Theeng: Having their records clean what?

Yer mom's hoohah.

[Fark user image image 498x278]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's a nice gesture and all, but dealers who were careful enough to never get busted would be better at it.
 
