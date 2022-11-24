 Skip to content
(Slate)   For your amusement, Slate staff Slatesplain their worst Thanksgiving cooking disasters   (slate.com) divider line
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Like the man (on Slate) said, I hate pie."

How on earth can you hate pie? Not care for it, sure. But hate? Get outta here, clown.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't trust a slate writer to use a microwave
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slate - the ramen crowd?  Would have been better if it were the writers for Food & Wine, Bon Appetite, or Penthouse.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was the only one to have a slice; we composted it three days later.

Composting a cake? Do these people not have ants where they live?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReapTheChaos: I was the only one to have a slice; we composted it three days later.

Composting a cake? Do these people not have ants where they live?


They do now.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone knows disasters, it's Slate.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I had a friend deep-fried a turkey but his Gage was wrong and it came out about a third of inside and looked like it was made of leather. He brought it in and said" anybody want a purse". Thank goodness we had roasted a turkey and have plenty of other stuff. I wish I had a picture.
 
wage0048
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: "Like the man (on Slate) said, I hate pie."

[live.staticflickr.com image 221x240]

How on earth can you hate pie? Not care for it, sure. But hate? Get outta here, clown.


If you hate pie it's because either you've never had good pie or you're a bad person.

Eithet way, I don't want to know you.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
2014: We just moved into our new home and didn't have time to prepare for Thanksgiving but an ad for Save-Mart in the Modesto Bee offered a "complete Thanksgiving dinner with everything, Ready to Eat!" I ordered one and went to pick it up Thanksgiving morning. Sigh.

The Deli Manager brought the box out of the walk-in freezer. The instructions on the box began, "Start de-frosting turkey 3 days before." I asked how this is "ready to eat?" I was expecting a cooked meal.

We had KFC.

I wrote Save-Mart. They apologized.

2015: Same ad in the same paper.
2016: Same ad in the same paper.
2017: Discontinued subscription.

Save-Mart is the closest (5 miles) supermarket of size near our unincorporated village. I haven't been back.
 
Vespers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bunch of "I didn't taste it beforehand", "I didn't use the right ingredients", and "I thought I'd show off".
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Vespers: Bunch of "I didn't taste it beforehand", "I didn't use the right ingredients", and "I thought I'd show off".


FWIW: I feel asleep while deep frying fish and almost died.
 
