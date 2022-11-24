 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   If you live in the UK, today you'll find out if you were one of 70,000 people involved in the country's biggest scam   (metro.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: PSA, Fraud, Credit card, Metropolitan Police, Metropolitan commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, Crime, Detective superintendent Helen Rance, Teejay Fletcher, online fraud shop  
•       •       •

187 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2022 at 2:11 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure a lot more than 70,000 people were involved in Brexit.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I'm pretty sure a lot more than 70,000 people were involved in Brexit.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
£48,000,000 scam

That's like 24,000 tonnes.
 
Theeng
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SBinRR: £48,000,000 scam

That's like 24,000 tonnes.


But how many Rhode Islands is it?
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA: UK police began investigating the site in June 2021 and were able to secretly listen to calls.

So they listened to calls for over a year before stopping it?  Maybe they wanted to make sure more people lost money so the bust would look better?
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Theeng: SBinRR: £48,000,000 scam

That's like 24,000 tonnes.

But how many Rhode Islands is it?


40

And that's terrible
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's a lot of bar towels.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But enough about the Tory party
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You know, if you're trying to notify people about a scam, maybe don't use a text message?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Steakzilla: FTFA: UK police began investigating the site in June 2021 and were able to secretly listen to calls.

So they listened to calls for over a year before stopping it?  Maybe they wanted to make sure more people lost money so the bust would look better?


Well you have to understand that task force stings like this generate butt tonnes of overtime pay and expense account perks.

It takes time to put a good investigation together. You will be able to tell by the fact they will bring 2-3 individual charges instead of 70,000 counts of fraud, theft etc.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.