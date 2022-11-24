 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Today is Genghis Khan Day, so make sure you carve that turkey with an axe   (timeanddate.com) divider line
36
    More: Interesting, 12-hour clock, Midnight, New Year's Day, Noon, Moon, Genghis Khan Day, public holiday, general population  
•       •       •

36 Comments     (+0 »)
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you don't like turkey, or Genghis Kahn:

nationaldaycalendar.com
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


But which flavor of Axe, Submitter?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Now I want to invade something.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mongols with carving knife:

Mongols with carving knife:
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loved the era of East German/Russian overlap

Dschinghis Khan - Moscow (Official HD Video)
Youtube kqDGL-KWiOY
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wouldn't a better tribute be shooting a diseased turkey into your neighbors house?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Gather your entire family and ride horses in a circle around the turkey, firing arrows at the turkey in the center.

Later, rape the turkey's family.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Great suggestion, subby!
I'm not celebrating Thanksgiving at all but maybe I'll go over to a neighbour's house and celebrate Genghis Khan style, show them what it means to give thanks.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the Mongols weren't big on axes, b/c they're terrible cavalry weapons. Bows, small spears, etc.
 
Hinged
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you're reading this, you're likely (statistically, at least) in his family tree.
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Miike Snow - Genghis Khan (Official Video)
Youtube P_SlAzsXa7E
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Raise a glass of Kumis!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/it's actually pretty good
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Blast this at your enemies

The Great Chinggis Khaan - The HU (MONGOL HD)
Youtube A7xw-s45Nkw
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Moroning: Blast this at your enemies

[YouTube video: The Great Chinggis Khaan - The HU (MONGOL HD)]


Or this.

TATAR Warrior
Youtube JXMzlLPkD48
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Mongols raped so many women during their conquests that approximately 25 to 26.2 of the world's population is related to John Wayne.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
takeontheneslibrary.com



Mongol Empire - Yoko Kanno
Youtube f41nWcaG77s
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My dad was telling his grandson about how the Mongols would cook their meat.
He was wondering if medium rare was around a 4 hours ride, and if well-done was approximately a 7 hour ride.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Goddam Mongolian, Why you tear down my sheetty wall?
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: [takeontheneslibrary.com image 850x1165]


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/f41nWcaG77s?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


So just a Three Kingdoms reskinned knock off!?!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Clan (Mongol Hordes)
Youtube AmyskUa5K6M
 
6nome
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hinged: If you're reading this, you're likely (statistically, at least) in his family tree.


So I'm a Mongol mongrel?
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Are we going to rape and pillage across Eurasia in celebration?
 
genner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ids.si.edu
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dschinghis Khan - Moscow (Official HD Video)
Youtube kqDGL-KWiOY
 
brilett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He's the reason for the season.
 
6nome
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Now I want to play Ghost of Tsushima.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Are we going to rape and pillage across Eurasia in celebration?


I've tried so many times to get the Great Khan achievement in EU4 using the Mongols.  Just sooooo much land to conquer makes it really difficult for a mediocre player.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Here's some good listening
 
maudibjr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We all know the real Khan the word we meet along the horde we meet along the way
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Here's some good listening


Ahhhh....now I see why I couldn't find these on Spotify.  thirteen bucks to learn about the Mongols.  Hmmmmmmmmmmm.......
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media-amazon.com
 
