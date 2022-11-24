 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Seriously America, there is never a good reason to encourage kids to yell out the n-word. That means you, Floriduh teacher-lady   (hip-hopvibe.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That you sent your kids to a catholic school itself is child abuse.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But don't you dare say gay.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's a popular historical work, and there are many teachable moments surrounding its usage in the book.  This particular incident was not taught well.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: That you sent your kids to a catholic school itself is child abuse.


As someone who went to Catholic school for 7th and 8th grade I agree.
Sister Mary of the Angels was no angel. Most feared nun in the school.
And Sister Christian (no relation to the Night Ranger song) was a horny perv who used to open the door to the boy's changing room and look at us.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As a result, the teacher allegedly encouraged the whole class to say the word, repeatedly, aloud in order to get it out of their systems.

You know, you can do this with words like "fart", "tit", and "pecker".

This is not one of those words.
Dumbass.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You're supposed to say Successful and Attractive African American instead.
 
Hinged
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ya'll ever seen this movie?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Source: Dailymail"
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This teacher is stupid... but...

FTFA: "Anyone who has read an unedited version of those books know how racially insensitive they were. "

Not really. Twain makes it clear that black people are just the same as white people, and they are treated differently merely because they are black. Jim is the real hero of "Huckleberry Finn" and no one seems to understand that Huck is just along for the ride. Yes, the N-word was used back then. It is still used today, but mostly by black people in a playful way, and I don't accept other uses of it. Maybe in another hundred years or so....
 
Bslim
‘’ less than a minute ago  
learncrest.comView Full Size
 
