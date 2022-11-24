 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Don't you just hate it when you thought you paid off your student loans then you get hit with one saying you owe nearly one million dollars?   (cbsnews.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I figure there were some mistakes here.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US is a shxthole country.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IS RAERAE OK?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A spokesperson at the University of Florida attributed the error to a technical issue at ECSI, a company that universities hire to act as a loan servicer for former students repaying balances through the Perkins program.

That is a really longwinded way to get around saying 'collection agency'
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another thing no one in any other country except for this one ever has to deal with.
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Faux News take:  Education is too expensive and should be forbidden to all except a chosen few white males!
 
mistahtom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Florida man or woman? ✅
Reddit or TikTok? ✅
Seems legit.jpg
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They outsourced to Dr. Evil & Son Collections Agency?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media.gq.comView Full Size


THAT MAKES ME MOIST!
 
Sawbux
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I invested in early dollars a long time ago. They didnt pay off as well as the late dollars.
 
robodog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sorry, but if you failed to send monthly statements as required by law for over a decade you should lose the ability to collect the debt, even the IRS only gets 7 years to bend you over.
 
6nome
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just save money and dont goto collage.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't owe early shiat.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I still stan the "Miguel Cardina should just delete all debt records and shrug all like 'oopsies guys the courts can't block forgiveness if there's no record of anything to forgive' because what are they really going to do and lmao Biden could even pardon him" option
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If I had a dollar....
 
gottagopee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

6nome: Just save money and dont goto collage.


From the grammar and spelling here it looks like grade school is also something to be skipped
 
Abox
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You don't want to be in debt to early

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

austerity101: Another thing no one in any other country except for this one ever has to deal with.


Yeah, no.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Source. And this is just the fully-developed countries. Poor countries have to pay for kindergarten.

/Americans are so farking isolated that the conservatives think the rest of the world is a shiathole and liberals think it's perfect.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is what happens with compounding interest. She tried dodging paying loans from day one. No farks given.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: This is what happens with compounding interest. She tried dodging paying loans from day one. No farks given.


Shouldn't you be saving your conservaturd rants for your family today.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We treat our teachers like this. And then we wonder why the schools suck.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She 'thought' it was paid off or forgiven. Yeah, you should have some hard evidence of either of those.
 
6nome
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gottagopee: 6nome: Just save money and dont goto collage.

From the grammar and spelling here it looks like grade school is also something to be skipped


I resemble that remark.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: This is what happens with compounding interest. She tried dodging paying loans from day one. No farks given.


You know how I know that you didn't read the article?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: This is what happens with compounding interest. She tried dodging paying loans from day one. No farks given.


DYRTFA?

"Michelle applied for loan forgiveness through the Perkins program after graduating from the University of Florida in 1997, and later satisfied the teaching service requirements to get it."

"And with roughly $800 per month suddenly gone, Michelle recalled at times facing impossible decisions day to day: "I've got to consider, 'Do we get this meal or do we keep the lights on? Which is more important right now?'" "
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Missed it by *that* much.
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Russ1642: She 'thought' it was paid off or forgiven. Yeah, you should have some hard evidence of either of those.


Many college grads go into teaching programs where they're sent to underserved communities to teach, in exchange for theit student loans being paid off or forgiven.  It may well be possible that she did just that, but someone farked up her paperwork.
 
usernameguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: This is what happens with compounding interest. She tried dodging paying loans from day one. No farks given.


Well, it's Thanksgiving, so I guess we gotta deal with everyone's drunk uncle posting dumb shiat.

/Don't know what the excuse is for every other day of the year, though.
 
emonk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Brains: The US is a shxthole country.


Nah.  Loving it here.  Been several elsewheres.  This is better.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Financing an education in the USA is negotiating the terms of your 'indentured servitude'. It's economic slavery, and slave owners don't like it when someone escapes.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My aunt was a single mom and went to college to become an RN. She racked up close to 70k in loans. But she had to use them for everything because in time she had to stop working to finish out her degree. She paid them back in 3 years. A few years later she went to sell her home and found a lien on her house for the 70k plus other stuff like interest etc. The loans were sold off to another loan company 3 times. The original loan holder had never forwarded the funds to the new holder nor had they ever informed her of the selling. It took almost 2yrs and almost 10k in lawyer fees to finally get it all sorted out.

My ex wife paid on hers for years. After awhile they began keeping her tax refunds etc. About 5yrs after our divorce 8 years after she started paying we were talking and she told me my son had said something about getting student loans and she wanted us to work together to make sure he didnt because she was still paying hers all this time later. I quickly did the math in my head and asked her how much she still owed. She told me that the amount had gone down then up then down and was up again. Turns out her loans had changed hands 3 times. She would pay them down for a yr or two then when the new holder of the loan took over they had started back at the intitial loan amount. So basically...she had received credit for payments amounting to about 3 yrs tops. She just assumed it was interest or something that kept making it go up and down.

I am sure this goes on all the time and these scam loan groups are making a killing.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fireproof: austerity101: Another thing no one in any other country except for this one ever has to deal with.

Yeah, no.

[Fark user image image 346x750]

Source. And this is just the fully-developed countries. Poor countries have to pay for kindergarten.

/Americans are so farking isolated that the conservatives think the rest of the world is a shiathole and liberals think it's perfect.


Although, side note, as you can see, there are indeed some countries on there where college is effectively free. But only someone with no clue would say it's free everywhere but the US.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TWX: Russ1642: She 'thought' it was paid off or forgiven. Yeah, you should have some hard evidence of either of those.

Many college grads go into teaching programs where they're sent to underserved communities to teach, in exchange for theit student loans being paid off or forgiven.  It may well be possible that she did just that, but someone farked up her paperwork.


You still need the paperwork. If you don't have a statement or letter or something saying that your loan balance is zero then you've gotta get it. You can't just shrug your shoulders and think that it'll all be taken care of by others.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I figure there were some mistakes here.


One huge mistake is her not controlling her finances.  When you have a loan you need to keep tabs on it even if your not paying it.  She thought things were forgiven but where is her documentation?  Anytime a loan is paid off you get a letter stating so and you keep that forever.

This woman never learned how to manage money
 
wxboy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TWX: Russ1642: She 'thought' it was paid off or forgiven. Yeah, you should have some hard evidence of either of those.

Many college grads go into teaching programs where they're sent to underserved communities to teach, in exchange for theit student loans being paid off or forgiven.  It may well be possible that she did just that, but someone farked up her paperwork.


Well then, she probably should have noticed that she never got a letter informing her that the loan was settled. It sounds like she sent her paperwork and assumed that was enough; it wasn't. Nobody should ever assume anything about loans or other money issues unless they have paperwork in hand, on the financial institution's letterhead, stating exactly what you need in writing.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

emonk: The Brains: The US is a shxthole country.
Nah.  Loving it here.  Been several elsewheres.  This is better.


so you're wealthy.  We know what you like. No wonder you came  here.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Russ1642: TWX: Russ1642: She 'thought' it was paid off or forgiven. Yeah, you should have some hard evidence of either of those.

Many college grads go into teaching programs where they're sent to underserved communities to teach, in exchange for theit student loans being paid off or forgiven.  It may well be possible that she did just that, but someone farked up her paperwork.

You still need the paperwork. If you don't have a statement or letter or something saying that your loan balance is zero then you've gotta get it. You can't just shrug your shoulders and think that it'll all be taken care of by others.


Of course.  But to a 22 year old who went through a college teaching curriculum that is so regimented due to cramming all the required credit-hours plus classroom experience in for graduating in four years, it could be very easy to miss things, especially when there appears to be zero followup for literally twenty years.

In my humble opinion, the lender or servicer's failure to remain proactive should indicate abandonment of the financial relationship with the debtor.  There's a reason why normal debts have a limited lifespan without action, and frankly there should be in this sort of loan too.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: We treat our teachers like this. And then we wonder why the schools suck.


Except how "we" treat teachers isn't new.

Don't be a teacher.  Problem solved.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: kdawg7736: I figure there were some mistakes here.

One huge mistake is her not controlling her finances.  When you have a loan you need to keep tabs on it even if your not paying it.  She thought things were forgiven but where is her documentation?  Anytime a loan is paid off you get a letter stating so and you keep that forever.

This woman never learned how to manage money


And at the same time, she didn't hear from the loan servicing company for 20 years.  No statements or anything.
 
Watubi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"...and assumed the loan was forgiven"

This is who we want teaching our children?  I'm glad the teacher is not liable for the full amount and predatory loans should not be a thing.  But, can't we all agree that there needs to be a certain amount of personal responsibility in situations like this?
 
algman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: kdawg7736: I figure there were some mistakes here.

One huge mistake is her not controlling her finances.  When you have a loan you need to keep tabs on it even if your not paying it.  She thought things were forgiven but where is her documentation?  Anytime a loan is paid off you get a letter stating so and you keep that forever.

This woman never learned how to manage money


They don't teach that in college (or high school)
 
jjorsett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Brains: The US is a shxthole country.


Oh, so THAT'S why millions are illegally crossing the border each year to get in here. We must have some good shxt.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: This is what happens with compounding interest. She tried dodging paying loans from day one. No farks given.


Except that's...not what happened lol. She'd been paying forever, and ALSO successfully completed those loan forgiveness programs where you go work X shiat job for Y years. They simply farked up their end of the paperwork, thus the interest.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I see this thread has brought out all of the finest* people.

*By finest I meant collosal shiatbags with zero empathy.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm puzzled why a capitalist society requires workers to load up on capital in the form of a university education at their own expense, yet the business would prefer to have nothing to do with injecting capital into that education.  In fact, quite a few businesses lobby to stop Biden's push to forgive student loan debt through the courts.

Would just throw the keys to your employer to drive your Bentley convertible (or whatever your education bill amounted to)  when you're getting just a little over minimum wage?
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The solution here is simple. Pay what you owe. Just cut back on the avacado toast, starbucks coffee, netflix, cellphones, vacations, and other useless crap that you don't need.

pay what you owe. You signed, you are responsible.

student loan debt forgiveness is the worst idea in the world. Why not forgive problem gamblers?

why not forgive drunk drivers, rapists, and others?

what ever happened to personal responsibility?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Brains: The US is a shxthole country.


It is, people are to stupid to track their finances and realize there is no way that 1 million dollar loan was not an error.
People suck at math amd finances, that's the problem in the US
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

robodog: Sorry, but if you failed to send monthly statements as required by law for over a decade you should lose the ability to collect the debt, even the IRS only gets 7 years to bend you over.


This , but also with something as serious as a loan , do not assume it is paid in full until you have legal documentation to that effect.
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I love when company's claim "We never got it". Why I send records registered mail, so they have to sign for it.
 
Abox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: She 'thought' it was paid off or forgiven. Yeah, you should have some hard evidence of either of those.


Things that shouldn't be left to 'thought':
1. the gun isn't loaded
2. the loan is paid off or forgiven
3. most things
 
