"They can jump up to five feet high; they're impressive animals"
25
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be veddy quiet. I'm hunting great northern spike horn moose.   Hehehe.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you considered just shooting them, and fining their owner for the damages?
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory

agproud.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a deer can jump higher than a house. mostly because houses can't jump
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jumping animals are awesome

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Obscene_CNN: Obligatory

[agproud.com image 610x897]


That's just wrong. Can I have a window seat?
 
Nogale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's time to restore law and udder.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateurs.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are mean Moo-chachas.  Never like this before Roe v Wade was overturned.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Have you considered just shooting them, and fining their owner for the damages?


Seriously. This sounds like a problem for 20-30 rounds of .50cal, a nice afternoon, and a cooler of beer. And then one BIG barbeque.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five feet?  I thought cows could jump a lot higher than that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size


Soon...
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My CSB:
Driving along an isolated state freeway near Moscow, ID and I damn near broadside a frigging Cow standing in the middle of the road. I sat there for a few minutes wondering how in the hell did a cow magically appear on a highway with 5 ft fencing all along both sides? As I slowly drive away I see the cow just walk over to one of the fences and casually jump over the damn thing! I would have never thought a freaking cow could do such a thing.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Back in the early aughts, I was doing oil surveying a crew in Kansas. One area we worked in had a ranch that just got a small herd of bison. The fence around their area was 6ft heavy-duty electrified fence, and we were still warned not to get too close. Apparently the fence was more of a suggestion to stay than a rule.

I don't know for sure, but I predicted that the rancher's new enterprise would not last very long
 
Bslim
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Jumping Cow is the name of my vegan-sushi wing joint.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wow, my second greenlight! Moo!
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bslim: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 612x392]

Soon...


Les bovin voyous cannot be contained.
 
Fooshards
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In a previous life, the newly appointed CEO of our company was doing the rounds at local offices.  Our office wasn't too thrilled about his golden parachute package that he would take, just like the last few in the revolving door.  So, before visiting, we did some research.   Turns out ol' Jeffy boy had a ranch out in the west somewhere, and his neighbors had buffalo that liked to jump fences.  Ol Jeffy boy decided to hire BUFFALO MURDERERS, who then went and killed a dozen or so of his neighbors buffalo, then he got indicted for it.  Then he became our CEO

So, what im trying to say is, buffalo can jump fences too, and when he came to visit, there was a LOT of buffalo imagery on display in the office.  He definitely noticed.  fark you Jeff
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cows on the road?

I suppose noone has ever heard of

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They should recruit some for the NBA!
 
The Envoy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was with my Dad driving across Dartmoor one night in a proper pea-souper.  He had an old Mercedes estate which had already demolished a farmer's Subaru in a head on collision, it was a hefty old car.  We weren't going very quickly, only about 20-25mph when a cow loomed out of the fog.  Specifically, the cow's arse.  We knocked her back legs out from under her as we came to a stop and she sat down on the bonnet and destroyed the car.  She stood up and with a swish of her tail, sauntered off into the fog.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: They should recruit some for the NBA!


The Moosiers?
 
chrisco123
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ste. Tite...I have land there.  (I really do).
 
