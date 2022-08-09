 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 274 of WW3: Ukraine under another barrage of strikes that affects critical infrastructure in areas as far west as Lviv and killed 7+ in Kyiv region. The city braces for worst winter since World War II. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
19
    More: News, Nuclear power, Ukraine, country's power system, Ukraine's nuclear plants, Ukraine's energy infrastructure Wednesday, barrage of Russian air strikes, Ukrainian grid, nuclear power plants  
•       •       •

68 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 24 Nov 2022 at 8:00 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Happy Thanksgiving to all, and may your drug-induced Tryptophan Dreams be nice.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1) F*ck Russia.
2) My relatives are from the Lviv area.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
<approaches podium, puts on reading glasses>

Good morning everyone. Happy Thanksgiving to the 'mEricans in thread. its thanksgiving there right?

Valenumr dropped this towards the end of the last thread:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Orcs be redeployin' and re-enforcin'. Let's hope Himars o'clock gets to re-crashin and re-smashin'.

Grumbleputty got 4 of the 5 hookas assembled and put up along the wall under the windows. Please remember to tip the windows tho, so the air remains breathable. I mean I like the pumpkin spice latte hookah tobacco smell but when it mixes with "sour apple" and whatever the hell that "frozen ice" is supposed to smell like, well, its starting to smell like a headshop in here.

Also, if John Hopoate ever invites you to his home, never, ever accept his invitation to look in the basement or under the stairs. Just sayin'. Just stay upstairs and drink his booze then find a reason to leave before that conversation starts. And don't touch any shovels.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And in foot news, I have one more week before going back in. Bandage change this morning looked good. So, much like the UA forces in Bakmut, the line is holding. I'm also getting a box of beer delivered over the next 2 hrs (if DHL email notifications are to be believed), so look for me to finally be kinda hammered tonight. All the Christmas beers are out and my local shops haven't had anything of interest so I had to order it. I'll post pictures in about 4hrs when its 1600/beer o'clock. Woot. Go me? Go me.

Oh and for lunch the wife and I made "Mongolian beef", you guys ever make that? Its so easy. Feel kinda dumb it too me so long to make this. Its just ginger garlic soysauce and brown sugar. Super easy. So there's a tub of that in the back next to the rice cooker and some kung pao tofu for the vegans/veggies/beef haters.

Keep Calm and Slava Ukraini.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/Gerashchenko_en/status/1595720663427334144?t=0zsgyg5d83_ts8dmoHkcrA&s=19

Nikol Pashinyan refused to sign a declaration following the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit.
In fact, it means that the CSTO has collapsed completely.
Putin dropped his pen, Lukashenko is shocked.

Ed: lol lmao
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Time to start cooking those mashed potatoes i told you all about!

I'm thankful for all you freaking weirdos.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: https://twitter.com/Gerashchenko_en/status/1595720663427334144?t=0zsgyg5d83_ts8dmoHkcrA&s=19

Nikol Pashinyan refused to sign a declaration following the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit.
In fact, it means that the CSTO has collapsed completely.
Putin dropped his pen, Lukashenko is shocked.

Ed: lol lmao


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


From that thread
 
Oneiros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Also worth mentioning that it's the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor and 9 months into the start of this 'not a war'
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving in November? What is this crazy talk. It's in October like any sane country would have it.

/Kidding my southern cousins.
//enjoy Turkey day, and take care y'all.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: <approaches podium, puts on reading glasses>

Good morning everyone. Happy Thanksgiving to the 'mEricans in thread. its thanksgiving there right?

...


My contributions to the Thanksgiving feast are spicy refrigerator pickles and, in honor of FJ's *ahem* predilections, some chocolate chip cookies that could be described as goth Latinas. Dark chocolate chips (goth) with cinnamon and whatever spice was left on my hands after slicing up the jalapeños (so mole-adjacent and therefore Latina). I would have made full-blown mole style, but my friend's mother-in-law would riot if "Cookie Guy" showed up with anything other than his normal recipe.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for November 12 to November 18 and the welfare check ins. Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Tr0mBoNe: https://twitter.com/Gerashchenko_en/status/1595720663427334144?t=0zsgyg5d83_ts8dmoHkcrA&s=19

Nikol Pashinyan refused to sign a declaration following the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit.
In fact, it means that the CSTO has collapsed completely.
Putin dropped his pen, Lukashenko is shocked.

Ed: lol lmao

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x366]

From that thread



Nice catch!

Good morning everyone!

As is the tradition of my people, I have brought donuts. Note the ziggurat of pumpkin spice donuts in the back.Yes, I have been called a "basic biatch" for loving pumpkin spice, but the haters can suck it.

Someone needs to go on an egg nog run though, I spaced that.


I'm proofing my turkey day special, have that posted up here shortly.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/
 
Oneiros
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UNICEF:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Air adjusters of the state border service destroy the occupiers' equipment both independently and together with artillerymen of the Defense Forces pic.twitter.com/GSODjmvcDm
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) November 24, 2022

booms
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: Time to start cooking those mashed potatoes i told you all about!

I'm thankful for all you freaking weirdos.



Don't forget the raisins!


.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ukraine needs to start taking out infrastructure in Russia.  This is bullshiat.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tracianne: Tr0mBoNe: https://twitter.com/Gerashchenko_en/status/1595720663427334144?t=0zsgyg5d83_ts8dmoHkcrA&s=19

Nikol Pashinyan refused to sign a declaration following the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit.
In fact, it means that the CSTO has collapsed completely.
Putin dropped his pen, Lukashenko is shocked.

Ed: lol lmao

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x366]

From that thread


What's the significance of the circled part? I guess I need to read the twatter thread
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Day 274 Report: Missile Strike Aftermath + Some Personal Updates
Youtube pKUKT6ZIg_w
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.