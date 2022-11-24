 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Area man photographs Log Ness, er, Loch Ness monster   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
ModernPrimitive01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm firmly seated in the want to believe crowd but wow, that is one terrible photograph. They really couldn't find a better log?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a streetlight pole
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Log Ness Monster is what attacks the neighborhood fatberg after the feast.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you look closely you can almost see Gollum.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pics and video are worthless now, since consumer priced Photoshop and AfterEffects are readily available and easy to use.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ModernPrimitive01: I'm firmly seated in the want to believe crowd but wow, that is one terrible photograph. They really couldn't find a better log?


Have you tried to log out and log in again?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omg! I was taking a picture of a squirrel, and Bigfoot jumped right in front of me!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: Omg! I was taking a picture of a squirrel, and Bigfoot jumped right in front of me!
[Fark user image image 425x566]


Maybe he was snared in your tripping hazard on the floor
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would people subscribe to a newspaper that routinely feeds you lies and bullshiat?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Pics and video are worthless now, since consumer priced Photoshop and AfterEffects are readily available and easy to use.


You don't need these tools to fall for bigfoot hoaxes, as proved in 1967.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: Omg! I was taking a picture of a squirrel, and Bigfoot jumped right in front of me!
[Fark user image image 425x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chan eil ann Niseag

The Loch Ness Monster, bytimes cried "Nessie" or "Ness" (Scottish Gaelic: Niseag) is a craitur or curn craiturs said tae stey in Loch Ness, a howe caller watter loch naur the ceety o Innerness in northren Scotland. Nessie is aften thocht tae be a muckle kelpie.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's a branchiosaurus.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putting the word "proves" inside quotation marks does not make it a different word.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Loch Ness Monster sighting 'proves' mythical creature is real
Eoin O'Faodhagain noticed a splash in the water

For those who need help pronouncing the name, it's "John Smith".
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: muckle kelpie


I hear tell that only Finmen could ride the Nuggle Kelpie.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would think someone with a nice full frame or medium format camera would attempt to take some photos of this thing. Are they not allowed to have nice cameras there?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Chan eil ann Niseag

The Loch Ness Monster, bytimes cried "Nessie" or "Ness" (Scottish Gaelic: Niseag) is a craitur or curn craiturs said tae stey in Loch Ness, a howe caller watter loch naur the ceety o Innerness in northren Scotland. Nessie is aften thocht tae be a muckle kelpie.


img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Proves"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Loch Ness Tour Guide Doesn't Give A F**k
Youtube NJpyIOM5cpU
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well if this doesn't make you a believer, I don't know what will.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Didn't the people that "took" the first photograph eventually years later admit it was faked? Thus confirming EVERYTHING since then is made up bullshiat? People are dumb.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: [external-preview.redd.it image 720x960]


Haha,

Here is my Loch Ness photo from our visit to Urquhart Castle in August.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've been a fan of Dr. Robert Ballard for decades (he found the Titanic, and hydro-thermal vents on the ocean floor) he's a pretty well-known marine biologist and he explained pretty well why Nessie is nonsense. He says if such a creature existed, there has to be more than one, nothing lives forever. If there are just a few, and they are as large as they are reported to be, they need to eat. Loch Ness simply doesn't have enough bio mass to feed these things. There, done. Now move out of that van down by the river.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
s2-prod.mirror.co.uk
 
