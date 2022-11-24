 Skip to content
(YouTube) Stop playing with your pencils on that group 'W' bench over there
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  
Family tradition of folk.
Wonderful family, too.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
25 years now I've listened to Alice's Restaurant on Thanksgiving, usually at noon on the local radio station but occasionally I have to listen to it later. I'm not proud. Or tired.

It's a Thanksgiving tradition that can't be beat.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
It's my pencil, I'll play with it if I want.
Wait, is that a euphemism or do you mean an actual pencil?
 
AlphaG33k
1 hour ago  
Ah, FFS, another stupid new england tradition of playing nothing but Alice's restroom on every news station, radio station, etc.

it's bad enough that most of new england closes for this hallmark holiday, but playing this drivel?
 
Summoner101
1 hour ago  
Blind justice will never be the same!
 
asmodeus224
1 hour ago  
awesome

it's a family tradition over here too

/this is why fark is fark
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

AlphaG33k: Ah, FFS, another stupid new england tradition of playing nothing but Alice's restroom on every news station, radio station, etc.

it's bad enough that most of new england closes for this hallmark holiday, but playing this drivel?


Ah, those anti-thankful types are my favorite.  I like to manipulate the young ones by making them feel entitled, then feed them bad ideas about ways to rebel.
 
walrusonion
1 hour ago  
me and dad listen in the garage every year because mom and the sisters hate it.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
1 hour ago  
I like the movie too
 
Someone Else's Alt
1 hour ago  

AlphaG33k: Ah, FFS, another stupid new england tradition of playing nothing but Alice's restroom on every news station, radio station, etc.

it's bad enough that most of new england closes for this hallmark holiday, but playing this drivel?


You need a visit from Officer Obie to adjust your attitude.

Hey would say "Kid...
 
josiahgould
1 hour ago  
I don't know how long I've been listening to this on Thanksgiving, but now it's my timer to prepare my bird. I can get it prepped and in the oven by the final bars now.
 
Sugarmoobs
1 hour ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: 25 years now I've listened to Alice's Restaurant on Thanksgiving, usually at noon on the local radio station but occasionally I have to listen to it later. I'm not proud. Or tired.

It's a Thanksgiving tradition that can't be beat.


Listening now on my local station app as I read this. My wife can't stand the song but after 28 years, she's like whatever. I just head to the basement and listen myself.

/I said "Shrink, I wanna kill"
 
Claude Ballse
1 hour ago  

AlphaG33k: Ah, FFS, another stupid new england tradition of playing nothing but Alice's restroom on every news station, radio station, etc.

it's bad enough that most of new england closes for this hallmark holiday, but playing this drivel?


media.tenor.comView Full Size


If you keep doing the same thing over and over again, eventually it stops being repetitive and becomes a tradition.

/turducken
 
maxheck
1 hour ago  
And yet none posted it.

Alice's Restaurant - Original 1967 Recording
Youtube m57gzA2JCcM
 
AlphaG33k
1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: AlphaG33k: Ah, FFS, another stupid new england tradition of playing nothing but Alice's restroom on every news station, radio station, etc.

it's bad enough that most of new england closes for this hallmark holiday, but playing this drivel?

[media.tenor.com image 435x498] [View Full Size image _x_]

If you keep doing the same thing over and over again, eventually it stops being repetitive and becomes a tradition.

/turducken


turd-ucken, it has the word turd in it, hehe!
 
bullwrinkle
1 hour ago  
Great album! I played Cheech & Chung Sister Mary Elephant for my G-kids and they laughed and laughed.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

AlphaG33k: Ah, FFS, another stupid new england tradition of playing nothing but Alice's restroom on every news station, radio station, etc.

it's bad enough that most of new england closes for this hallmark holiday, but playing this drivel?


You may rest assured that you don't have to listen or participate. Surely you also realize that there is something you do that you enjoy that we would find equally asinine, but that never stopped anyone from being a buzzkill on the Internet.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
1 hour ago  
Never heard of this song, never heard the song either.
Quick google search shows it's an anti Vietnam draft song.
I think it's time to let it go.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

maxheck: And yet none posted it.

[YouTube video: Alice's Restaurant - Original 1967 Recording]


That's the exact link subby provided.

/Must have been a hell of a night at the bars last night
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Never heard of this song, never heard the song either.
Quick google search shows it's an anti Vietnam draft song.
I think it's time to let it go.


I feel the same way about the bible. Time to let it go.

/posted from the Group W bench.
 
AlphaG33k
1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Never heard of this song, never heard the song either.
Quick google search shows it's an anti Vietnam draft song.
I think it's time to let it go.


Ask the "sons of confederate veterans" how that is going. Letting Go is something the US is not very good at doing, but very good at telling other people to do.
 
oobiedoobie
1 hour ago  
You can get anything you want.
 
Spartapuss
1 hour ago  

bullwrinkle: Great album! I played Cheech & Chung Sister Mary Elephant for my G-kids and they laughed and laughed.


Cheech and Chung. I like that movie where their rickshaw was made of pot.
 
Gillmartin
1 hour ago  
Moved to Oregon 8 years ago, still haven't been able to get the locals excited about this song. Or candlepin bowling.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Never heard of this song, never heard the song either.
Quick google search shows it's an anti Vietnam draft song.
I think it's time to let it go.


We'll let it go when stupid wars end.
 
Mrtraveler01
57 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Never heard of this song, never heard the song either.
Quick google search shows it's an anti Vietnam draft song.
I think it's time to let it go.


The real reason this is played on Thanksgiving is because the song is so long that the staff "lucky" enough to work at the radio station on Thanksgiving can step away for a bit and get something to eat.

Of course everything is all automated now but the traditional still stuck around.
 
Someone Else's Alt
54 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Never heard of this song, never heard the song either.
Quick google search shows it's an anti Vietnam draft song.
I think it's time to let it go.


We should continue to play this anti-war song until we stop letting politicians send our kids to war for resources or egos.

It might be while.
 
Someone Else's Alt
54 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: Herr Flick's Revenge: Never heard of this song, never heard the song either.
Quick google search shows it's an anti Vietnam draft song.
I think it's time to let it go.

I feel the same way about the bible. Time to let it go.

/posted from the Group W bench.


Yep, this^^^
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
52 minutes ago  
I am not a fan, but hope those of you that are enjoy your day with this short tune.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
50 minutes ago  

oobiedoobie: You can get anything you want.


"Cepting Alice.
 
hlehmann
50 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Never heard of this song, never heard the song either.
Quick google search shows it's an anti Vietnam draft song.
I think it's time to let it go.


The song was written about half a century ago.  Why won't they go back in time and change the lyrics for today's sensibilities!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
49 minutes ago  
Alice? Who the fark is Alice?
 
Mrtraveler01
47 minutes ago  

LewDux: Alice? Who the fark is Alice?


She owns the restaurant silly!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
42 minutes ago  
Suzanne Vega, DNA - Tom's Diner (Official Music Video)
Youtube j4jtIDaeaWI
 
KingKauff
41 minutes ago  
Alice's Restaurant is eighteen minutes long. There's eighteen minutes missing from the Nixon tapes. Coincidence?
 
KingKauff
40 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: LewDux: Alice? Who the fark is Alice?

She owns the restaurant silly!


Remember Alice?  The song's about her.
 
Mrtraveler01
39 minutes ago  

KingKauff: Alice's Restaurant is eighteen minutes long. There's eighteen minutes missing from the Nixon tapes. Coincidence?


Nixon doesn't strike me as an Arlo Guthrie fan...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
39 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: KingKauff: Alice's Restaurant is eighteen minutes long. There's eighteen minutes missing from the Nixon tapes. Coincidence?

Nixon doesn't strike me as an Arlo Guthrie fan...


That's why he erased it.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
37 minutes ago  
Veselka's Diner
Youtube eKoSys5XvN4
Matthew Herbert (aka Doctor Rockit) "Café De Flore" Official Video - YouTube
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
36 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Ah, FFS, another stupid new england tradition of playing nothing but Alice's restroom on every news station, radio station, etc.

it's bad enough that most of new england closes for this hallmark holiday, but playing this drivel?



Quit liking stuff I don't like!

/karen
//kyle
//kma
 
WelldeadLink
34 minutes ago  

LewDux: Alice? Who the fark is Alice?


Alice: Season 1
Youtube xfq-YSgzKzU
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
34 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Never heard of this song, never heard the song either.
Quick google search shows it's an anti Vietnam draft song.
I think it's time to let it go.


If you're somewhere it's a thing, it's a THING - it is literally everywhere and plastique would not suffice to dislodge the damn thing
 
LewDux [OhFark]
30 minutes ago  
Saint Etienne - Mario's Cafe (music video)
Youtube JZm31xMRp4A
 
cwheelie
15 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Ah, FFS, another stupid new england tradition of playing nothing but Alice's restroom on every news station, radio station, etc.

it's bad enough that most of new england closes for this hallmark holiday, but playing this drivel?


all alone again this year?
 
cwheelie
14 minutes ago  
Tom Waits - 1975 Greatest Hits - Nighthawks At The Diner (Full Album)
Youtube vB1o3R2AtUY
 
Truthman
12 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Ah, FFS, another stupid new england tradition of playing nothing but Alice's restroom on every news station, radio station, etc.

it's bad enough that most of new england closes for this hallmark holiday, but playing this drivel?


Uh-oh. Someone got put at the kid's table.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
2 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Ah, FFS, another stupid new england tradition of playing nothing but Alice's restroom on every news station, radio station, etc.

it's bad enough that most of new england closes for this hallmark holiday, but playing this drivel?


Feel free to not like the song. There is a lot of art I don't get, like Jason Pollack paintings. Credit where credit is due. There is a lot of creative talent in that family. Think about it, there are thousands of Christmas songs. He had the foresight to compose about a different holiday. He is now historically 'The Man' when it comes to Thanksgiving, as much as Santa is to xmas. Your toxically  macho leet speak name already explains your disdain for anti-war protestors, but maybe his dad is more your speed. I mean, you do love America, right?

Woody Guthrie- This Land Is Your Land
Youtube wxiMrvDbq3s
 
