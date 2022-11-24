 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Parent)   Handy guide for understanding political rants at the Thanksgiving table   (empoweringparents.com) divider line
15
    More: Obvious, Abuse, Bullying, Verbal abuse, Problem solving, thinking error, Psychological abuse, Child's Excuse Making, thinking errors kids  
•       •       •

363 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2022 at 7:45 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That was actually very interesting, and I don't even have kids.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I know a few adults who could benefit from reading that.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most of my wife's cousins lack the reasoning skills of second graders, so we instituted the rule "Whoever brings up politics at Thanksgiving just volunteered to do all the dishes."
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ours go like this:

"Trump's an ass, and Kanye's crazy. Where's the mashed potatoes?"
 
6nome
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm gonna have a shot of brandy for every time I hear "Biden".
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why do I volunteer to work on Thanksgiving?

Something about relatives that start stupid, pointless, uninformed arguments before I get my coat off.

And while everything in the article is valid, I would be the a**hole for bringing that stuff up.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just RTFA. If my kid did that, there'd be an emergency trip to the dentist. My son was smarter than that, and knew that I had backup if he got out of line. We were usually able to settle things before they got out of hand. Stuck in his room with no toys or fun things to do would usually be the last resort.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I just prepped the potato casserole. It's not even 8 o'clock. If anyone complains at the dinner table I will accuse them of corruption and sodomy.   When the Giants start playing, I will make amends and tell them I can get them down to 6 years.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Happy Thanksgiving, everybody!
Fark user imageView Full Size


/yummy.
 
Diminished First
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is what football is for.
 
ocean7576
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Read that article again but replace "your kid" with "Trump" in every sentence.
Try it
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Let's move voting day to April. Only devoted catholics give a fark about Easter, and it's not 2 weeks after elections.

It might be just my family, but Turkey Day and Xmas are the only holidays where you can gaurentee politicical buttmumbling happen. The rest of the holidays are basically rolling dice, and at most it's 5 minutes.

It's just a theory. But I think the election influences people wanting to talk about it.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I just prepped the potato casserole. It's not even 8 o'clock. If anyone complains at the dinner table I will accuse them of corruption and sodomy.   When the Giants start playing, I will make amends and tell them I can get them down to 6 years.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Rightwingers are no longer welcome at gatherings and we usually just do nonsober imitations of their delusional nonsense. Walker will probably be a focus this year, mainly cause I have taken to blurting out I WANNA BE A WEREWOLF NOW just randomly throughout the day.

I bet when the dumbasses fell for the Ivermectin disinformation a few of them crapped themselves right at the dinner table. Then accused a millennial/gen z nephew/niece of taking checks from George Soros to put shiat in their pants.
 
Madame Psychosis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"I advise parents to write down the key issue on an index card so they can refer to it if they begin to get sidetracked."

Ah yes, because when an impromptu argument breaks out, every parent has their hip holster of index cards and ballpoint at the ready. Fastest pen in the West!

"You don't know anything, Mom!"

[getting out reading glasses and pen] "Hang, on Jaxton. I'm writing this down."

That sounds super effective.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.