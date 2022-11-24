 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Did we really need another example reminder there are zero hot teens willing to have a lewd text session. Even you, Teach   (ktla.com) divider line
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they say they are 18, they are underage. If they say they are underage, they are a cop.
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Theeng
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I mean, in getting caught he may have taught some students the most important truth of all.  People in positions of power are just as, if not more so, likely to be predators and abusers than regular people.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Welcome to the internet, where the women are men, and the children are FBI agents.

We joked about this in high school ... TWENTY FIVE YEARS AGO!!! How the fark is anyone ignorant of this?
 
Bslim
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
*FARK "EPHEBOPHILE" SIGNAL LIGHTS UP SKY*
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Theeng
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: Welcome to the internet, where the women are men, and the children are FBI agents.

We joked about this in high school ... TWENTY FIVE YEARS AGO!!! How the fark is anyone ignorant of this?


One of the primary ways cops find criminals is through social media, people are not smart.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hell, at my age, hitting on 40 year olds is creepy.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Smart MAN!
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Police - Don't Stand So Close To Me
Youtube KNIZofPB8ZM
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Hell, at my age, hitting on 40 year olds is creepy.


Well damn.

I am 44, so it is definitely not creepy for me.

And TBH, these days...I prefer dating someone who remembers the 1980s.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Thanks...I try.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: MrBallou: Hell, at my age, hitting on 40 year olds is creepy.

Well damn.

I am 44, so it is definitely not creepy for me.

And TBH, these days...I prefer dating someone who remembers the 1980s.


How YOU doin' ?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

a/s/l?

Me?:
18/female/West Virginia
Occupation: Miner
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

robpetkau.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bad behavior of an individual. Not representative of this individuals associated groups.

See how this works?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: Bad behavior of an individual. Not representative of this individuals associated groups.

See how this works?


You aren't fooling anybody.
 
