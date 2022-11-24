 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   600kg of cannabis goes missing from police evidence locker in India; police blame hungry rats. Bhang-up job you're doing there, officers   (thenationalnews.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's probably like 2 of these.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Weed? Don't mind if I do..."
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I frickin' love the 'hungry rats' excuse for obvious theft.

You can break into an ATM, steal stacks and stacks of 'eaten' cash, then toss a dead rodent on top of a few shredded bills.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Bam!

The perfect crime!

And why don't police ask why the rats aren't the slightest bit engorged after eating, like, five thousand times their weight in currency?

The padded pockets of the questioners should provide the answer.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
600lbs sounds more like a bunch of pigs, or maybe Bullet is real.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it's not impossible, but rats would more likely make nests in it.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew of a dog (around 80-100lbs) who ate my dealer's ounce of pot back in high school.  Even that dog would take quite a few years to get through 600kg.

If someone gave me ten kg of weed, I'm pretty sure that would get me through til 2050 at the least.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police in neighbouring Bihar state in the same year claimed rats had drunk nearly one million litres of alcohol kept in storerooms in one of the country's few dry states.

OK that's just ridiculous.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh....it's a naan issue.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

morg: Police in neighbouring Bihar state in the same year claimed rats had drunk nearly one million litres of alcohol kept in storerooms in one of the country's few dry states.

OK that's just ridiculous.


Never heard the expression rat-arsed?
 
daffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: [Fark user image 850x589]
That's probably like 2 of these.


YUP.

The rats should be easy to catch.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Happened on Barney Miller once
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Happened in Southern Cali in the early 70's once in my local police station. "Marijuana mouse' ate a pound!
 
nhoj1962
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
hhhffffftttttttttttt, Cough, cough. Um, yeah. give me a minute.
Yeah, that's what we said. Right?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yn27IOj2TU
 
Dwedit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
600kg?  Nope, we can't find the 500kg of cannabis.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Didn't the same thing happen a couple years ago in Brazil?
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ironic thing is, the rats weren't hungry until after they ate some of the weed.
 
