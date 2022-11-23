 Skip to content
(The Mainichi (Japan))   Alpinist leads initiative to remove 135 kg of garbage from foot of Mount Fuji, is pissed to point out all the urine bottles collected   (mainichi.jp) divider line
    Mount Fuji, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, foot of Mount Fuji, Tomoyuki Todate, Aokigahara  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why would you piss in a bottle in the woods?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's 297 Freedom™ Kilograms
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why would you piss in a bottle in the woods?


Issues
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why are truckers go up my Fuji?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why would you piss in a bottle in the woods?


Souvenir. Gift shop prices are insane.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hey, Bear was saving those!
 
