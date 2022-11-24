 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   The speaker at a white supremacist conference who was using the pseudonym "Daniel Vinyard, a neo-Nazi character from "American History X." who was going to give a talk on ""The Vilification of Police" is the just-retired Captain of the Boise, PD   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA:
The conference webpage described Bryngelson as "a retired, race-realist police officer with 30 years of experience, including gang enforcement, SWAT, and narcotics detective."

Okay, so now I have to add the nauseating phrase "race realist" to my lexicon of what these fetid flecks of taintlint like to say instead of "I'm a racist, bigoted, hateful, and absurdly fragile piece of quasi-human scum."
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those gangs in Boise are getting out of control.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When does he announce that he is running for congress as a Republican and get elected for the next 30 to 40 years?
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe Boise better poise for some noise.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm sure his decades of law enforcement had no influence of his personal bias, and he enforced the law equally with all people.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
...the f*ck is a "race-realist"??
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FBI, 2006: https://raskin.house.gov/2020/9/subcommittee-chairman-raskin-releases-fbi-document-white-supremacists-law  Nazis are infiltrating law enforcement

2022: Wow, a just retired police captain is a Nazi? Why didn't anybody warn us?

FBI: We did, did you see the GQP freakout it caused?

/if you got a political party willingly sharing a political table with Nazis, do you know what you got?
//a huge, terrifying problem
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
From the article:

"
"The fact that such an individual could serve in the department for two decades is appalling," McLean wrote. "The people of Boise deserve a police department worthy of their investment and trust, and we are launching a full investigation accordingly."

Mayor McLean announced on Monday that a full investigation of Bryngelson will be initiated.
"

I think they are only upset that it made the news. I would put good money on half or more of that department being white supremacists and at least 3/4 being racists.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A national police force filled with Nazis is not just a problem for Black guys with broken tail lights, which how it's treated in America.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: ...the f*ck is a "race-realist"??


A racist. They keep thinking up new names for themselves to dupe people.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: ...the f*ck is a "race-realist"??


Someone who feels like they know everything about minorities because occasionally they are forced to interact with them at a place of business.
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

johnryan51: Those gangs in Boise are getting out of control.


Barney Fife Nip It In The Bud
Youtube 0mj6B4DtNyM
 
Parrahs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: ...the f*ck is a "race-realist"??


race-realist
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He only watched the first hour of American History X.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So you're saying cops are to white supremacists as Miley Cyrus is to Hannah Montana?
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Regular attendee to Friday night poker at Mark Fuhrman's house should have tipped you off
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Rage against the machine - Killing in the name of [Lyrics on Screen]
Youtube Y6XjaKCxWYc
 
whr21
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: ...the f*ck is a "race-realist"??


Some fatass white hick who's never been out of the town he was born in,
Except that one time during his hs foobaa player glory days, when he went to the Big City.
Pontificating about shyt he has no clue about, cuz once again isolated cracker bubble.
Ignorance, gullibility, cowardice and fear of the unknown - a primitive mixture leading to primitive folks.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Also I wonder why he thinks the police are vilified?  I guess he thinks his speech AT A WHITE SUPREMACIST CONFERENCE will help the police be less vilified?

irony, facepalm, etc.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DarksideHalo: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Y6XjaKCxWYc?start=142]


This is an incredibly inappropriate use of Papyrus font.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Now you do one, Lisa. Umm, how about "I'm a real racist"?"

"Okay... uh... "I'm a race realist.""

"Hmmm. Well, that was very good for a first try."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: DarksideHalo: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Y6XjaKCxWYc?start=142]

This is an incredibly inappropriate use of Papyrus font.


Agreed on Papyrus font. Not my choice.
Comic Sans would be as glib as needed for the message: The police are not your friends.
 
