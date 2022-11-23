 Skip to content
(Twitter)   If the Colorado shooter wasn't homophobic before, he probably is now   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Still vertical.  Needs more damage.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Where do human thumbs come from, daddy? Well you see, son, when a mommy human thumb and a daddy human thumb love each other very much...
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Holy fark.

I'm guessing the purple in back is from the vet who took him down and the purple in front is from the drag queen who wanted to make sure.
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Too bad he's not dead.

And too bad he didn't take his daddy out
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Still vertical.  Needs more damage.


For the longest time, I didn't watch the Shawshank Redemption because I hated the title.  There's a portion where the hero suffers a fate worse than 'more damage'.

You see all those young men 'saggin'?  That's prison lingo for "I'm a biatch for receptive buttlove".  Why young men think this makes them seem cool, I dunno.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Chariset: Holy fark.

I'm guessing the purple in back is from the vet who took him down and the purple in front is from the drag queen who wanted to make sure.


Not a drag queen, she's a trans woman.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yeah, this checks out.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

propasaurus: Chariset: Holy fark.

I'm guessing the purple in back is from the vet who took him down and the purple in front is from the drag queen who wanted to make sure.

Not a drag queen, she's a trans woman.


In the eyes of the bigots, that's a distinction without a difference.

Drag queens, trans people, cis-het people who don't hate LGBTQ people -- all are viewed by the GOP as "the enemy". That's why that asshole shot up the drag show in the first place.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Life in prison with a daily beat down like that until he finally dies at 98 years old.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

syrynxx: BizarreMan: Still vertical.  Needs more damage.

For the longest time, I didn't watch the Shawshank Redemption because I hated the title.  There's a portion where the hero suffers a fate worse than 'more damage'.

You see all those young men 'saggin'?  That's prison lingo for "I'm a biatch for receptive buttlove".  Why young men think this makes them seem cool, I dunno.


Thanks for letting us know there is something wrong with you.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

King Something: Drag queens, trans people, cis-het people who don't hate LGBTQ people -- all are viewed by the GOP as "the enemy". That's why that asshole shot up the drag show in the first place.


I didn't mean to give offense.

Anyone who willingly wears a bra and heels is woman and sister enough for me.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Chariset: King Something: Drag queens, trans people, cis-het people who don't hate LGBTQ people -- all are viewed by the GOP as "the enemy". That's why that asshole shot up the drag show in the first place.

I didn't mean to give offense.

Anyone who willingly wears a bra and heels is woman and sister enough for me.


No worries. I wasn't talking about you in particular, and I apologize for any appearances to the contrary.

I was talking about Republicans in general, and the asshole shooter in particular -- you know, the kind of people who don't care about the difference between drag queens and trans women. Republicans are the ones who suck, not you.

/cis-het male, and fully support the LGBTQ community and LGBTQ rights
//trans rights are human rights
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

King Something: Chariset: King Something: Drag queens, trans people, cis-het people who don't hate LGBTQ people -- all are viewed by the GOP as "the enemy". That's why that asshole shot up the drag show in the first place.

I didn't mean to give offense.

Anyone who willingly wears a bra and heels is woman and sister enough for me.

No worries. I wasn't talking about you in particular, and I apologize for any appearances to the contrary.

I was talking about Republicans in general, and the asshole shooter in particular -- you know, the kind of people who don't care about the difference between drag queens and trans women. Republicans are the ones who suck, not you.

/cis-het male, and fully support the LGBTQ community and LGBTQ rights
//trans rights are human rights


Apparently early news reports had erroneously claimed the person involved was one of the drag performers.

Fierro identified the person as a "drag dancer, " but drag performer Del Lusional, who was performing on the night of the shooting, has since stated on Twitter that the person was in fact a trans woman and not a drag queen.

https://www.them.us/story/club-q-shooting-drag-queen-high-heel-richard-fierro
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow they did a number on him. Deservedly so.

This may seem insensitive, but who ever brought this thing up and set it loose should be charged with child neglect. Pay Attention at what your kid is up to.
Government DO BETTER!
WE ARE SEVERELY LACKING IN PROPER MENTAL ANGENCIES.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: King Something: Chariset: King Something: Drag queens, trans people, cis-het people who don't hate LGBTQ people -- all are viewed by the GOP as "the enemy". That's why that asshole shot up the drag show in the first place.

I didn't mean to give offense.

Anyone who willingly wears a bra and heels is woman and sister enough for me.

No worries. I wasn't talking about you in particular, and I apologize for any appearances to the contrary.

I was talking about Republicans in general, and the asshole shooter in particular -- you know, the kind of people who don't care about the difference between drag queens and trans women. Republicans are the ones who suck, not you.

/cis-het male, and fully support the LGBTQ community and LGBTQ rights
//trans rights are human rights

Apparently early news reports had erroneously claimed the person involved was one of the drag performers.

Fierro identified the person as a "drag dancer, " but drag performer Del Lusional, who was performing on the night of the shooting, has since stated on Twitter that the person was in fact a trans woman and not a drag queen.

https://www.them.us/story/club-q-shooting-drag-queen-high-heel-richard-fierro


How long until the NCAA decides Trans women should not compete in the Men in Tights events?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now give his father the same treatment, even better if you can find a time machine and stomp the father before this shiatstain was even grunted out.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Chariset: Holy fark.

I'm guessing the purple in back is from the vet who took him down and the purple in front is from the drag queen who wanted to make sure.

Not a drag queen, she's a trans woman.


She was performing though, so she must have had some deadly heels.

As a cis woman who can barely walk in flats, I have only admiration for my sisters who can stomp a man to smithereens in stilettos.
 
PunGent
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pity he's breathing.

Unlikely a jury would have convicted anyone who beat him to death in self-defense.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: propasaurus: Chariset: Holy fark.

I'm guessing the purple in back is from the vet who took him down and the purple in front is from the drag queen who wanted to make sure.

Not a drag queen, she's a trans woman.

She was performing though, so she must have had some deadly heels.

As a cis woman who can barely walk in flats, I have only admiration for my sisters who can stomp a man to smithereens in stilettos.


And I see I was in error about her being one of the dancers. Nevertheless, the statement is still true.

Stomp! Stomp! Stomp!
 
Cormee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ah, the poor thing
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, he got a good and proper ass kicking.

So, do we give him a rope to finish the job or do a public spectacle trial?
 
Theeng
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
On one hand I really hate giving murderous filth the spotlight, on the other hand this mugshot is a great example to said murderous filth.

Seriously though, I hate how these assholes get all the attention while their victims fade into obscurity.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I see Charlie Kirk's face has shrunk again.
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Y'all know what I appreciate?
That this is only the second time I've seen a picture of the perpetrator.

Their pictures used to be *everywhere*, but this time I've seen lots of pics of the victims and the guy who overpowered the perp, but almost none of the perp.

Did the media change their policies regarding this?
 
