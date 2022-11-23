 Skip to content
(Air Force Times)   US Air Force's myEval software, meant to automate performance evaluations paperwork, sucks so bad, it's suspended until further notice. "We get it, folks. We have seen the memes and the jokes"   (airforcetimes.com) divider line
    United States Air Force, current myEval system, Air Force, faulty new performance review software, Lt. Col. Kera Rolsen, service member's official records, current version of myEval, Air Force Personnel Center  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Still gets straight 9s .
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is there a good performance review software package in the world.

Or is it the process that's broken and not the software
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Self evaluation.
How about you gimme a but plug and tell me to take my own temperature with it
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: Is there a good performance review software package in the world.

Or is it the process that's broken and not the software


"You did amazing this year but I'm not allowed to give you all exceptionals on reviews, they'll just be sent back to me even with full justifications."

Have heard this multiple times while working for the govt.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

brax33: Gubbo: Is there a good performance review software package in the world.

Or is it the process that's broken and not the software

"You did amazing this year but I'm not allowed to give you all exceptionals on reviews, they'll just be sent back to me even with full justifications."

Have heard this multiple times while working for the govt.


Keep in mind that a government supervisor doesn't generally get any say in who they supervise.

/1st "gift" from getting rank allowing supervision got a troop no one wanted because having to show up to explain in in dress A in early morning something you had nothing to do with or could actually control but your troop did is not considered fun
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

brax33: Gubbo: Is there a good performance review software package in the world.

Or is it the process that's broken and not the software

"You did amazing this year but I'm not allowed to give you all exceptionals on reviews, they'll just be sent back to me even with full justifications."

Have heard this multiple times while working for the govt.


Also, shiat like this is why quiet quitting became a thing.

If you "max out" (as much as is allowed) your review every year because you're so good at your job, there's no "visible" improvement on reviews, so you're passed over for raises because you're just consistent. Consistently excellent, but still only consistent to people who only read reviews and compare them to the previous year.

Don't appreciate the talent of your employees and eventually they'll realize that there's absolutely no point in trying.

If you consistently put in actual effort, you get punished, so why even bother? Go back to crunch time when it's actually critical, but otherwise put in the effort of what your salary and appreciation by managers says they value you at. (Less than dirt, more often than not.)
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

brax33: brax33: Gubbo: Is there a good performance review software package in the world.

Or is it the process that's broken and not the software

"You did amazing this year but I'm not allowed to give you all exceptionals on reviews, they'll just be sent back to me even with full justifications."

Have heard this multiple times while working for the govt.

Also, shiat like this is why quiet quitting became a thing.

If you "max out" (as much as is allowed) your review every year because you're so good at your job, there's no "visible" improvement on reviews, so you're passed over for raises because you're just consistent. Consistently excellent, but still only consistent to people who only read reviews and compare them to the previous year.

Don't appreciate the talent of your employees and eventually they'll realize that there's absolutely no point in trying.

If you consistently put in actual effort, you get punished, so why even bother? Go back to crunch time when it's actually critical, but otherwise put in the effort of what your salary and appreciation by managers says they value you at. (Less than dirt, more often than not.)


A reasonable guess is most government employees could be diligent in their work effort for 4 out of 8 hours a workday and being rated outstanding just to rid a supervisor of a problem child
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I was in, the APR changed from a nine point rating to a five point rating. To get rid of Appraisal Inflation. We went from firewall 9s to firewall 5s. It's a garbage system no matter how you count it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Except your overall grade wasn't the end all/be all.  Your grade average was compared to the grade average of the person that signed your evaluation.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Military software trifecta in play?
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

