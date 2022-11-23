 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   US Navy caught supporting piracy   (gizmodo.com) divider line
25
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ARRRRRR there going to be consequences??
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
GmbH claimed they had issued 38 copies of their 3D virtual reality software, BS Contact Geo, but while they were still in negotiations for additional licenses, the Navy installed the software onto at least 558,466 machines between 2013 and 2015.

1) GmbH isn't the name of the company. It's literally LLC in German.
2) That's a hilarious, but completely unsurprising, overstep in license counts.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, who's got the lash? Who's got the run? I'll bring the sodomy.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The federal court charged the U.S. Navy to pay a software company thousands of dollars for copyright infringement.
By
Nikki Main

Don't wish to speak for others, but I'm confident most of us are happy the author's handle isn't Nikki Politics.

/Amirite?!?!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Avast, ye scurvy dogs!
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a win for the Navy. The company sued for $600M, claiming the product was worth about $1K each for over 500,000 copies. Then the Navy expert put the value at $200 per. So the Navy's own expert put the total at $100M, not $600M.

And in the end, they paid $154,000. I wouldn't even call that a slap on the wrist. That's like about a tenth of a penny on the dollar even if you believe the Navy guy.

That's like collecting millions and millions of those old paper coupons that said "cash value 1/20 of a cent".
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The funny thing is that officers should remember this from their childhoods.

Piracy it's a crime
Youtube HmZm8vNHBSU


...except it didn't matter then, either.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friggin' token judgement, if the story is accurate.  Meanwhile, the Fed is actively ruining lives over watching movies.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Came for this also.

The navy paid 27 cents/copy. The lesson here for government agencies is to just steal IP and then maybe a few years on pay pennies for it.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David Kennedy, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) for Pricewaterhouse Coopers determined that the price per license amounts to $200.

So we're making you pay ¢28 per copy you installed.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the merchant marine when you need them?
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's a little odd to me. The navy was dumb enough to put pirated software in their default workstation build yet somehow smart enough to maintain logs over the years for how many instances of the illegal install were actually used? Maybe the software requires a license key to activate and they tracked how many times the key was issued. Depending on how the key is distributed that number could be bogus too.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rum, piracy, and the lash?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last time that company will get a government contract. They're not the only software developer out there.

Had they been one of three or four possible vendors, it would have been a $5B deal for the company.

/I'm looking at you, Boeing and Lockheed.
//Incorporate a dongle into your software.
///Go Navy! Beat Army!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I presume a dongle is something completely different in the Navy.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yarrrgh, make them oil the Mizzenmast!
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There was a time when companies were expected to be good partners in the community. Since our government has been bought , the people and institutions have been there only to prop up companies.
 
calufrax
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrparks: The funny thing is that officers should remember this from their childhoods.


...

The IT Crowd - Series 2 - Episode 3: Piracy warning
Youtube ALZZx1xmAzg
 
robodog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Navy argued that they had licensed or were in negotiations to license a concurrent use model, if only 38 people actually used the software then it doesn't matter how many times it was installed. This is not at all unusual in enterprise software, we license Citrix for 1,200 concurrent users but 6,000 have access to the software. The fact that someone jumped the gun and installed the software into the base gold image before contracts were done is a stupid oversight but not intentional copyright infringement. It's also very stupid that a software package with a few dozen users was put into the base image, it definitely should have been a per-user or per-group post install push, but sometimes bureaucracy runs amuck in large organizations.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Username checks out.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: Yarrrgh, make them oil the Mizzenmast!


Mister La Forge. Set the royals and stunsails.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

robodog: The Navy argued . . .


Yes, but the Navy lost the case, and the the court ordered less than a penny on the dollar. Not bad if you are the losing litigant.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They would.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrparks: The funny thing is that officers should remember this from their childhoods.

[YouTube video: Piracy it's a crime]

...except it didn't matter then, either.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: iron_city_ap: Yarrrgh, make them oil the Mizzenmast!

Mister La Forge. Set the royals and stunsails.


The first time I read a Captain Jack Aubrey book, that's exactly what I was thinking. Star Trek technobabble was the same damn thing as actual sailing jargon. Yes, you have hundreds of different kinds of sails, but did you have to give most of them such stupid names?
 
