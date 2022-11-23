 Skip to content
(WRAL)   11-year-old girl will be wearing some bling-bling on her neck for the rest of her life   (wral.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A friend of mine in childhood caught a BB with his neck, too.  Similar situation, they couldn't get it without unreasonable risks.

The BB also nicked a nerve.  It changed the color of one eye and left it dilated, it Bowie'd him.  One half of his body split vertically perfectly no longer sweats or becomes red with exertion.  It did almost kill him, but that's not as exciting.

Sometimes shiat happens.  That can usually be avoided but that's not as much fun.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lillie Lewis, that's a damn good country singer name. And she can wear a bandana as part of her stage clothes.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: Lillie Lewis, that's a damn good country singer name. And she can wear a bandana as part of her stage clothes.


Lillie "BB" Lewis.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
all right, the BB gun
what a psychopath uses before graduating to bullets
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Trocadero: Lillie Lewis, that's a damn good country singer name. And she can wear a bandana as part of her stage clothes.

Lillie "BB" Lewis.


biography.comView Full Size


Ball Bearing King approves.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Lewis said her mom was working, so her grandmother got her an ice pack after the shooting."

Afterwards the grandmother licked her thumb and used it to clean the blood away and then applied a werther's original wrapper to the girl's neck as a band-aid since she was unable to find a crusty old kleenex in her purse.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When I was about 15 years old I was shot in the neck with a BB.

It was my brother who'd shot me.

I walked into the bathroom, looked in the mirror, and carefully picked it out.

Didn't even go to the doctor.

After that, I never believed in the existence of unloaded guns.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She's lucky. She has the ultimate bling attachment point. She can stick refrigerator magnets to her neck.
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When my son was young, I did not allow him to get a BB gun.  We got him a .22 rifle instead, so he would treat it with respect.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The same thing happened to my son when he was 10 - shot point-blank in the back of the neck with a BB gun. He's in his 40s and that sucker is still there.

/CSB?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lillie Lewis said the BB will stay in her neck for the rest of her life because it is so close to an artery.

They tried in vein to remove it?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wait'll she needs an MRI.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I got shot by a bb gun a lot. We tried to kill both varmint and serpent with it..  too weak.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Wait'll she needs an MRI.


I stepped on one of those really thick sewing needles and now it's embedding into my heel bone. I'ma be screwed if I ever meed an MRI.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Wait'll she needs an MRI.


The presence of that BB had better be flagged in her chart with a lit sparkler.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm almost glad they don't know who did it, because I really can't deal with reading about yet another hate-based shooting today.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Clark Griswold Shoots Wally World Guard With BB Gun
Youtube lHmIkwTr7xs
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Wait'll she needs an MRI.


I thought about that, too.  It's likely that the BB isn't made of outright ferrous material like iron.  I remember lead BBs and pellets, but I believe that most today are steel and/or copper.  They would definitely ask and investigate the steel, but it's unlikely it would exit cinematically.  MRIs aren't as violent as their reputation, the reputation that's fun to think about.  Imagine the iron in your blood bursting out.  Ew!

But ask an expert.
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
s2982.pcdn.coView Full Size

She'll be finr
 
flemardo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

433: Madman drummers bummers: Wait'll she needs an MRI.

I thought about that, too.  It's likely that the BB isn't made of outright ferrous material like iron.  I remember lead BBs and pellets, but I believe that most today are steel and/or copper.  They would definitely ask and investigate the steel, but it's unlikely it would exit cinematically.  MRIs aren't as violent as their reputation, the reputation that's fun to think about.  Imagine the iron in your blood bursting out.  Ew!

But ask an expert.


A MRI would kill your family and then litter if it had the chance.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
coobyapp.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
this is the only time i would say that anyone should get magnetic jewelry.
not something strong, take some time and do it right.
 
