 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   This guy gets it   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
8
    More: Obvious, Soviet Union, Ukraine, Russia, Pope Francis, VATICAN CITY, man-made famine, suffering of Ukrainians, Francis' linking  
•       •       •

636 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Nov 2022 at 12:05 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Finally.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You gotta Frank it up!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HighwayBill: You gotta Frank it up!


I guess you can say he's...

*puts on sunglasses*

...being Frank.

/YEEEEEAAAAAAAHHHHHHH!!!!!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The pope can longer bear the shiat going on in the Ukrainian woods.
 
rfenster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you shorten Holodormor you get:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is my Haiku:

After that big crap
in the woods, it was all clear.
Putin is like Fritz

(Hitler, Stalin, Mao, whoever...)
 
6nome
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Loucifer: The pope can longer bear the shiat going on in the Ukrainian woods.


If the Pope takes a shiat in the woods, can anyone hear it?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If often wonder what goes thru the tiny minds of Nationalist Christians when Ye Pope Himself tells them to sod off?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.