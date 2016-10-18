 Skip to content
"It is a sad but very real truth that there is no future for relationships where spaghetti and chocolate milk does not play a major role." -- Chuck Tingle. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Pounded Edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Chuck Tingle is the nom de plume of a surrealist satire and erotica writer who has achieved success, notoriety, and two Hugo award nominations. His 'Tinglers' are short stories generally available on Amazon and feature every conceivable element in the entire spectrum of sexuality, to include Space Raptors, Unicorns, Brexit, Tide Pods, the concept of linear time, business strategy and strategic targeted marketing, and leftover chocolate chip cookies. There's an entire series of erotica based on pounding from the physical manifestations of concepts. You get the picture.

Due to his anonymity, it's not easy to judge his success in terms of sales. He's stated $60,000 as his total earnings, but he also claims he's a black belt in Tae Kwon Do and has a PhD in holistic massage from DeVry, which doesn't offer such a program. He does, however, regularly break the Amazon top 100 for his Tinglers, and considering that erotica is one of the highest selling categories in self-publishing, he's probably doing all right.

Part of his character as performance art revolves around what we wouldn't call . . . 'good writing,' in that punctuation or capitalization are optional, and much of what he posts on Twitter is a few degrees off of expected so it's sometimes a rough read. He does however offer free downloads of some of his works, and those show a clear, readable prose that may not win stylistic awards on its own but is absolutely serviceable and doesn't get in the way of the story.

Whatever you might think about his public statements and persona, you have to admit that he is a master of creating, producing, and marketing his work. He creates his own covers, has his son as an editor, and self-publishes completely without external assistance. He's found a completely unique niche and filled it, and since we're talking about Chuck Tingle all our minds collectively went into the gutter with that last sentence. Let's move on.

This article lists . . . some advice on writing, and other things, from Chuck Tingle.

1.drink chocolate milk buddy not that sick water throw that out
2.you are important and so is your way. this is already a story that can be told
3.the void is not worth your curiostiy
4.listen to your buds
5.there is something to learn from traditional horseplay and there is something to be learned from modern trots. respect both
6.dont try to tell people what art is you will always be wrong
7.there is not very much that separates you from a big timers sometimes it is hard work and sometimes it is luck but its almost never talent
8.spend time with your family
9.have gratitude if you dont youll look like a goofball and youll feel like one too
10.prove love always

In terms of technical advice on craftsmanship, it's not nearly the list of tips and tricks for streamlined Amazon publishing that I'd hope for, but I suspect that there's something in here that we can all learn from, if we just sit down with a glass of chocolate milk and think it through.

Writer's Thread Question of the week!

What tips and tricks have you learned about publishing lately?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark Fiction Anthology Update!
We're live!

Doomscrolling: the 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology is now available on Amazon!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Each year, a team of editors and readers drawn from here on Fark.com assembles the best short fiction that Farkers can come up with, and publishes the best of the best on Amazon! Funnier than the news, more terrifying than watching Elon Musk buy your company, and probably not banned anywhere yet, this collection of fantasy, science fiction, humor, horror, and suspense just might drag you away from scrolling the news in terror! And best of all, all proceeds from the sale of these anthologies are donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so you can support a great cause while enjoying the best writing that this slice of the internet can offer!

"Doomscrolling: The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology" Trade Paperback Edition
"Doomscrolling: The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology" Kindle Edition

Announce thread

Huge thanks to everyone who submitted, edited, read, and helped out!
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So I guess I'm officially published now. Hi everyone I'm Alan White I've been here since I was a teenager and I think that this place has helped me grow as a person even though I haven't always been active. I like writing and I wish I did it more often, however life gets in the way and being pork I just sucks and can zap your creativity. Also for some reason open Office keeps crashing every few minutes after I make changes and it doesn't restore the backups like it's supposed to I don't know what's up with that. I've tried pirating Microsoft Office because I refuse to pay a subscription fee for something I could have just bought. But it didn't end up working out
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I just received my copy of the FFA so I can brandish iat about at Thanksgiving Dinner tomorrow.

Amusingly, my story came about exactly one year ago at Thanksgiving Dinner; I got into a conversation with another guest, which ended with me saying "I can probably turn that into a story."

This weekend I go to the SF Con, Chessiecon, where I can wave it about some more.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Spaghetti and ass, a great combination!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Spaghetti and ass, a great combination!
[Fark user image 303x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'm here to eat ass and eat spaghetti and I'm all out of mouth.
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm just here to correct Subby.  There are multiple subjects of the sentence, so you should use "do" not "does" to describe their collective behavior.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"What tips and tricks have you learned about publishing lately? "

Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine and The Magazine of Fantasy and Science Fiction accept online submissions. You have to format it as if you wrote it on a typewriter. Read the rules.

Regarding relationships and chocolate, I went to a good bakery and bought a chocolate croissant for my GF yesterday. You should have seen the look on her face.
 
