(The Daily Beast)   Colorado shooter's Dad - We don't do gay. Interviewer - He killed multiple people. Colorado shooter's Dad - Yeah, but at least he's not gay   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a relief he isn't gay, just a mass murderer.  I'm a conservative Republican and that's all I cared about.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a piece of shiat.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What drug do you think this Conservative Mormon  is coming down from?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meanwhile, conservatives are desperately trying to say he's actually transgender in order for them to be able to deny claims that their homophobic and transphobic rhetoric are the reason he shot up a drag show.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, there's DEFINITELY no deep-seated or repressed issues that led to your "super straight" son shooting up a gay bar.

I hope this man is tormented knowing (or even just wondering if) his son PROBABLY thought about sucking dick or taking it in the ass at least once, but more than likely his son thought about it so much that the thought of letting down his super bigoted father caused him to lash out at these people.

The son pulled the trigger, but you'll never convince me that there isn't an equal share of blood on his fathers hands.

Fuck this guy. Fuck his son. And everyone that enabled this mentality in their lives.

This is why we can't live and let live, or have a healthy dialogue, or accept that there's just a difference of opinion with these people. They'll literally never care if you or yours die, and nurture the murderers that do it.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nina9: What drug do you think this Conservative Mormon  is coming down from?


fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is he certain that Christian Slater did not frame his kid?

Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nina9: What drug do you think this Conservative Mormon  is coming down from?


Nothing to do with this wet[brain] mormon weirdo...

I used to work with a law talking fellow whose sons did their missions in Bolivia and Peru.  Both developed a fondness for chewing coca while they were on their missions.

To your question:

Meth.
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nina9: What drug do you think this Conservative Mormon  is coming down from?


Now, now, let's be accurate and precise.  The killer's daddy's a Conservative Mormon porn star.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

labman: What a piece of shiat.


Agreed. Also CLEARLY mentally ill.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Daddy can serve his kid's sentence
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: Yeah, there's DEFINITELY no deep-seated or repressed issues that led to your "super straight" son shooting up a gay bar.

I hope this man is tormented knowing (or even just wondering if) his son PROBABLY thought about sucking dick or taking it in the ass at least once, but more than likely his son thought about it so much that the thought of letting down his super bigoted father caused him to lash out at these people.

The son pulled the trigger, but you'll never convince me that there isn't an equal share of blood on his fathers hands.

fark this guy. fark his son. And everyone that enabled this mentality in their lives.

This is why we can't live and let live, or have a healthy dialogue, or accept that there's just a difference of opinion with these people. They'll literally never care if you or yours die, and nurture the murderers that do it.


He won't be tormented about his son murdering people because he just killed LGBTQ people. And he's a royal asshat who needs to be sued by the families as he enabled his worthless son. 🤬🤬🤬
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The kid changed his name so that he wouldn't be associated with his father. Unfortunately, he could not escape the hatred and mental illness that his father planted in his head.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nina9: What drug do you think this Conservative Mormon  is coming down from?


meth
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NateAsbestos: labman: What a piece of shiat.

Agreed. Also CLEARLY mentally ill.


Or more likely a farking tweaker that's fried what's left of whatever brain he had to begin with.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can we put him in prison too?
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
JESUS CHRIST.  I read the article.  Every paragraph surpassed the previous one in looniness, approaching some sort of loony event horizon at the end.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: NateAsbestos: labman: What a piece of shiat.

Agreed. Also CLEARLY mentally ill.

Or more likely a farking tweaker that's fried what's left of whatever brain he had to begin with.


Por que no los dos?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That boy ain't right.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This reminds me of the very long and sad link from earlier. Horrible father creates horrible son.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This guy is farked up on something. I'm gonna guess syphilis.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll assume that girl girl in porn is perfectly fine and not gay, right?

Sbitheads
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's like an unholy mating between Punisher actor, Jon Bernthal, and Karl Childers.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: NateAsbestos: labman: What a piece of shiat.

Agreed. Also CLEARLY mentally ill.

Or more likely a farking tweaker that's fried what's left of whatever brain he had to begin with.


Racist Popeye... okay MORE Racist Popeye.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Per the shooter's lawyers the shooter is nonbinary
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And most Republicans secretly feel this way, some not so secretly.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: labman: What a piece of shiat.

Agreed. Also CLEARLY mentally ill.


It's not mental illness. He's just human garbage.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How deplorable republican of him.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someday we will reject religion as spooky nonsense.
Someday we will realize that not everyone ought to have kids.
Someday we will be better off than we are today, but it won't be until those first two sentences happen.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aaron_Brink
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people....
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Xanadone: Nina9: What drug do you think this Conservative Mormon  is coming down from?

Now, now, let's be accurate and precise.  The killer's daddy's a Conservative Mormon porn star.


Sheesh...you suck one dick on camera and your a star.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How the heck is this guy a homophobic porn star?  They regularly cross swords.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Assholes raise assholes. Film at 11.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tracianne: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aaron_Brink


From that link: "Brink entered the adult film industry under the name "Dick Delaware" after being encouraged by a producer at a party. He shot his first scene in 2002; it was released under the title Cum Drippers 4."

Puh-leeze. That one was just a lazy retread of Cum Drippers 3, completely missing the nuance that made the original Cum Drippers so unique in the first place.

No wonder he's bitter.
 
12349876
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tracianne: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aaron_Brink

is an American professional mixed martial artist and pornographic actor who competes in the Light Heavyweight division


I didn't know pornography had divisions.
 
oldfool
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He will be in prison for many years and it's not like they can leave their libido at the door, so how many gay experiences will he have?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: What a relief he isn't gay, just a mass murderer.  I'm a conservative Republican and that's all I cared about.


Proud Second Amendment exercise by a manly man. As a conservative Republican, of course he's proud of his mass-murdering crotchfruit. He's just upset that his farking spawn killed gay folks, instead of just ridiculing them while beating them senseless - shooting them only brutalizes them once, but you can beat them over and over and over again, the type of forward thinking that a meth-abusing MMA asshole can appreciate.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Boy, that's not gonna age well.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not that it is any excuse, but do you think the asshole shooter started by sucking Daddy's asshole dick?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Something that has become crystal clear being stuck all of my 54 yrs in this nation: we are an incredibly disturbing country jam-packed with incredibly disturbing individuals.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

12349876: Tracianne: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aaron_Brink

is an American professional mixed martial artist and pornographic actor who competes in the Light Heavyweight division

I didn't know pornography had divisions.


The divisions are named a bit differently - he's light on cock, heavy on balls, it would appear. Like hanging bolos on a cup-hook.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
MMA?
And porn? That guy who is so in the closet he caused his son to mass murder. Plus I bet he's sucked cock on porn flicks, or at least had a MMF threesome video where dicks touched.
 
yahyahyah
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The guy's porn name was Dick Delaware.  You would think he'd pick a larger state.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The only inroads I have ever managed to make with homophobes have been mathematical.  You like girls? Why hate gay guys then? They take themselves out of your game and free up another girl for you, it's a plus two, you should be thanking them. I said this once on a highway construction job, years later the engineer on that job told me he still hears it going around.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
also

THAT IS ONE SLING BLADE MOTHERF*CKER
 
TabASlotB
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: The guy's porn name was Dick Delaware.  You would think he'd pick a larger state.


How many Rhode Islands are we talkin' here?
 
