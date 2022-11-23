 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   And in today's what in the everloving f*ck is wrong with you people: far right attacks Q club hero   (vice.com) divider line
92
    More: Sick, Transgender, Drag queen, LGBTQ community, Far-right troll Jack Pososbiec, LGBTQ nightclub Club Q, recent months, Attack, hugely popular QAnon channel  
•       •       •

1539 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 23 Nov 2022 at 9:05 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



92 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, for starters, they are deplorable.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are a lot of things wrong with these statements but I'll just address the major ones. I've never been to a drag show but I get the gist but while I question the guy's taste in entertainment, from what I understand, drag....I dunno, people have nothing to do with homosexuality.

Then they call him a "F*ggot dad in closet.". Well if he was in the closet, he wouldn't be taking his family to a drag show, now would he? Then they get into the whole child molestation thing, which makes no sense. Rush Limbaugh's death did not leave a vacuum of right wing bigoted douchebags.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This shocks you? Come on now. You know better by now.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're on the shooter's side.

Of course they're mad at the person who stopped it.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I still want someone, anyone, to show me an actual scientific study that links drag shows to bad outcomes for minors. Until that happens, isn't this whole bunch of bullsh*t the EPITOME of "facts don't care about your feelings"? So drag shows make you feel icky, so what?
 
knobmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, imagine there was a big red button and you knew for a fact that pushing it would kill every one of these grotesque right wing nut bags...

Putting aside the massive disposal problem that would ensue, would you push it?

I would be tempted, especially since I'm pretty sure said nutbags would not hesitate an instant if they had their own big red button.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Between this guy and the chickenshiats of the Uvalde PD, they have destroyed the "good guy with a gun" narrative.

Of course, the GQP is going to go after him.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since the gunman was going after "those" people, of course the RWNJs will be going after the guy who stopped the shooter.  He stopped the killing of some of those they hate.  Makes perfect sense when you understand that so long as the ones getting hurt are the ones they want to be hurt, they're happy.
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People are surprised scumbags are acting like scumbags?

Why?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

knobmaker: So, imagine there was a big red button and you knew for a fact that pushing it would kill every one of these grotesque right wing nut bags...

Putting aside the massive disposal problem that would ensue, would you push it?

I would be tempted, especially since I'm pretty sure said nutbags would not hesitate an instant if they had their own big red button.


I'm assuming no b.s. notion of afterlife judgment where I'm supposed to tolerate the most loathsome human beings to have ever walked the firmament, so yeah I'm gonna smash the button.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One hopes that this garbage is actionable. The dude that took out the shooter is by no means a public figure. I'll bet that the line-up of lawyers ready to represent him pro bono is impressive in both size and quality.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: They're on the shooter's side.

Of course they're mad at the person who stopped it.


And kept him alive to answer for his hate crimes and what inspired him to do it.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not in person, of course.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Best in this World: I still want someone, anyone, to show me an actual scientific study that links drag shows to bad outcomes for minors. Until that happens, isn't this whole bunch of bullsh*t the EPITOME of "facts don't care about your feelings"? So drag shows make you feel icky, so what?


The worldview of Nazis has never been based on facts.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm convinced Jack Pososbiec is secretly into kids.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The fark is wrong with these people.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: They're on the shooter's side.

Of course they're mad at the person who stopped it.


Came here for this, leaving disgusted at American right-wing assholes.

The ones who seem to scream loudest about "freedom" also seem to be the first ones to kill you for liking something that they don't like.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wow. If they're freaked out about an Army vet who may or may not be gay, somebody better make sure they never start researching the Navy.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: They're on the shooter's side.

Of course they're mad at the person who stopped it.


And that sums it up.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This isn't shocking or new. Remember that Republican presidential debate (pre-Trump presidency) where the one candidate asked people about gay service members getting healthcare and the whole audience boo'd and cheered for that serviceman to die? Yeah that's who those people are, complete monsters. They aren't human and at the rate they are going they never will be.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Best in this World: I still want someone, anyone, to show me an actual scientific study that links drag shows to bad outcomes for minors. Until that happens, isn't this whole bunch of bullsh*t the EPITOME of "facts don't care about your feelings"? So drag shows make you feel icky, so what?


It upsets their imaginary friend.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We are all paid actors, aren't we?   Most of us are still waiting on the cheques to clear, I'm sure.

aaronx: One hopes that this garbage is actionable. The dude that took out the shooter is by no means a public figure. I'll bet that the line-up of lawyers ready to represent him pro bono is impressive in both size and quality.


also, we are not doing phrasing anymore?
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I condemn and criticism of this military veteran hero.
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I condemn any criticism...
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They're assholes. You can start there, circle through all their other psychotic tendencies and then come back to the fact they're assholes. That sounds like a nice place to stop right there.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
People who are ideologically aligned with a mass murderer attack person who thwarted mass murderer.

Tells you all you need to know.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: They're on the shooter's side.

Of course they're mad at the person who stopped it.


This.

We are at war and it's going to take a whole lot more good people like Richard Fierro stomping the shiat out of nazis for the war to end.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Wow. If they're freaked out about an Army vet who may or may not be gay, somebody better make sure they never start researching the Navy.


The Simpsons In the Navy
Youtube MWNWYdSHGSQ
 
Iowan73
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I bought a T-shirt from his brewery yesterday.

https://www.atrevidabeerco.com/
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mugato: I've never been to a drag show but I get the gist but while I question the guy's taste in entertainment,


Drag isn't my thing, but when it's done well it's a hell of a good show. A lot of effort goes into it.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I admit that I may have underestimated the degree to which anyone even vaguely liberal- or LGBTQ+-adjacent absolutely CANNOT be seen to exhibit stereotypically "macho" behavior such as physical heroism in saving people from violence.  Because those traits must be preserved for not only the "appropriately" masculine & macho white, radical-Christian stereotypes, but also not have their toxic, politicized, bigoted versions undermined by simple, sincere acts of selfless heroism.

Now that I realize that, it makes perfect sense.  Right-wingers all the way up to Congresscritters are going to come out of the woodwork to attempt to destroy him utterly.  Expect an entire Tucker Carlson segment on the matter - just "asking questions", of course - very soon.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The only danger people might face at a drag show is a Christian with a gun.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

knobmaker: So, imagine there was a big red button and you knew for a fact that pushing it would kill every one of these grotesque right wing nut bags...


*starts mashing the big red button repeatedly*
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

knobmaker: So, imagine there was a big red button and you knew for a fact that pushing it would kill every one of these grotesque right wing nut bags...

Putting aside the massive disposal problem that would ensue, would you push it?

I would be tempted, especially since I'm pretty sure said nutbags would not hesitate an instant if they had their own big red button.


Yes. Twice to be sure.
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

knobmaker: So, imagine there was a big red button and you knew for a fact that pushing it would kill every one of these grotesque right wing nut bags...

Putting aside the massive disposal problem that would ensue, would you push it?

I would be tempted, especially since I'm pretty sure said nutbags would not hesitate an instant if they had their own big red button.


Not just "pretty sure." It would be a sure thing. For some, you wouldn't even be able to finish framing the scenario before they start mashing it.

The only language these assholes know is violence. Which is why I'd have no hesitation pressing the button in kind.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not surprising at all they got triggered.  Must have caused mass cognitive dissonance as they discovered that guns do NOT keep people safe.  And that going to a Drag show is pretty pedestrian for most people.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Best in this World: I still want someone, anyone, to show me an actual scientific study that links drag shows to bad outcomes for minors. Until that happens, isn't this whole bunch of bullsh*t the EPITOME of "facts don't care about your feelings"? So drag shows make you feel icky, so what?


It's like an arena-full of snowflakes wearing "fark your feelings" t-shirts.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We weren't in a war, until the white hate machine convinced themselves that they were; and now we are.

And even if you don't want to fight... they won't let you forget you're a soldier for the enemy.
Near-every day one of their representatives shows up somewhere and shoots ppl full of holes to remind us.

Maybe tomorrow it will be the place you're at? Might be the place I'm at.
/This is the 'great again' part.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wrote a column for the school paper when I was in college. One time I wrote in support of legalizing same-sex marriage. This was 1994 or so. I knew guys who assumed I must be gay because I supported same-sex marriage. Some things never change.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: The fark is wrong with these people.


Dropped on their heads at birth?
Abused by their fathers?
Plutonium in the drinking water?
God makes a lot of mistakes?
Society keeps Darwin from weeding out the broken?
 
Theeng
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: Wow. If they're freaked out about an Army vet who may or may not be gay, somebody better make sure they never start researching the Navy.


Hey it's not gay if it's underway.

Also groomer has basically become the far right's way of shouting down anyone they don't like, so of course they hurl at this guy.
 
ansius
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't wish death upon anyone but there are some obituaries I'd like to see.

"Jack Posobiec, a human shiatstain, died yesterday when his own organs decided to kill him in revolt. He leaves no surviving family members who own up to him, he had no friends, just some creepy dudes who followed him on alt-right social media accounts."
 
Rucker10
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I fervently hope that if you're sitting down for a Thanksgiving meal tomorrow and someone starts running their mouth about this kinda shiat you set your family ties aside and smack the gravy out of their fat mouth.
 
Flincher
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Well, for starters, they are deplorable.


They also tend to look like the byproduct of a when a trucker unloads into a methy lot lizard.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Of course they are.

They're on the side of the shooter. It's why his defense attorneys are trolling for him while he chokes on plastic in an ICU bed.

Furthering their "groomer" narrative and claiming a guy is trying to "groom" his family is just part of that. They can't imagine that people outside of their characture of who LGBT people are would ever go to a venue.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: Expect an entire Tucker Carlson segment on the matter - just "asking questions", of course - very soon.


Oh, that's already happening.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Above: Jack Pososbiec
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Murdering children in Afghanistan: Ok.
Preventing the murders of gay people in the USA: Not ok.
 
kindms
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
dude owns a brewery. took his family to a drag show and beat the piss out of the shooter.

he should be farks new mascot
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Also, something to note is that any time any LGBT person gets revealed by name in these incidents, they are doxxed and harassed by these chronically online shiatstains.

There's already a KiwiFarms thread on Fierro.
 
Displayed 50 of 92 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.