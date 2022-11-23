 Skip to content
Philadelphia is putting the homeless in a tiny village   (phillyvoice.com)
    Cool, House, Community, first tiny house village, Affordable housing, Section 8, Real estate, Seattle, Low-Income Housing Tax Credit  
392 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2022 at 7:25 PM



26 Comments
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*steals punchline from old joke*

Call them "Stay Free Mini Pads"
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here's a version for veterans as well

https://www.veteranscommunityproject.org/about

/Jason Kander is heavily involved
//and if you don't know who that is you need to read his book
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A model for the rest of the country.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Tiny homes for some, abortion bans for others!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good. Camden, Newark, Jersey City and Asbury Park need to do this.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What is that, a village for ants?!
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh my god just build studio apartments.
 
Fano
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

"That's me, baby."
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A step up from Hope Domes (tm)(pt).

Build them big enough (quantity, not size), and you can call it a Smurf Village.  Money from the copyright use will POOR in!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do they have a dancer you can hold close?
Ok, how about a Tony Danza?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They haven't thought it through.They are just spending tax money to give people housing. But then the people have an address that says to an employer: "I can't make it and I'm on public assistance.." Unless they find an employer who will take a chance on them, they will never "transition into permanent housing."

Unfortunately that is the model that my city is using as well. One of the goals of this city-sponsored housing is to get around the HUD Section 8 rules that require the resident to be a US citizen... let's not go there.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
media.phillyvoice.comView Full Size


That looks pretty sweet.... wish i was homeless.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

YixilTesiphon: Oh my god just build studio apartments.


I dunno.  If one of the lessons is house/yard maintenance this could be worth the space.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chewd: [media.phillyvoice.com image 735x490]

That looks pretty sweet.... wish i was homeless.


...yeah.  How about you try it and report back?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: They haven't thought it through.They are just spending tax money to give people housing. But then the people have an address that says to an employer: "I can't make it and I'm on public assistance.." Unless they find an employer who will take a chance on them, they will never "transition into permanent housing."

Unfortunately that is the model that my city is using as well. One of the goals of this city-sponsored housing is to get around the HUD Section 8 rules that require the resident to be a US citizen... let's not go there.


What percentage are actually going to seek permanent work? I would venture in my city they mostly will not. Too many drugs and alcohol mixed with mental illness. Even in interviews done by local news most of them want to be left alone to do theri drugs. They won't go into the housing offered as there are rules.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Until some developer comes along and Snidely Whiplash-es the whole thing.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: *steals punchline from old joke*

Call them "Stay Free Mini Pads"


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wingedkat: YixilTesiphon: Oh my god just build studio apartments.

I dunno.  If one of the lessons is house/yard maintenance this could be worth the space.


I think homeless to studio apartment renter is a lot more realistic than homeless to homeowner. And the image shows something monstrously space inefficient in a rowhouse city like Philadelphia.
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Have they found a way to motivate residents to be good neighbors to each other and to avoid packratting every bit of junk they find like it's valuable treasure?

/does really want homelessness to be reduced
//doesn't see a good way to compel good behavior among a subset of those homeless
///mental illness is not cured by putting someone into a brightly-painted shack
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: A model for the rest of the country.


Eugene Oregon has been doing this as well for a while. Mixed results but it's better than letting them stay on the street.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

YixilTesiphon: Oh my god just build studio apartments.


They can't.

Remember the Projects?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TWX: ///mental illness is not cured by putting someone into a brightly-painted shack


But no one gets better sleeping under a bridge.

/
You think I sleep under a bridge sober? 🙄
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Any mention of a village makes me think of this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, I'm old
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But where will all the evicted Grunka Lunkas go?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Homelessness: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube liptMbjF3EE


"It is not the housed's comfort that needs to be prioritized right now. So if you're wondering why homelessness continues to get worse in this country, one reason is that there are a lot of people - even liberals - who believe that homelessness is a personal failing, poverty can be avoided, and their own good fortune makes them not only better than the unhoused but more worthy of comfort. It is basically Reagan's attitude from a Whole Foods crowd.

And I don't want to oversimplify the logistics involved here. It will take a massive commitment in infrastructure, funding, and resources. But the very first step here is a collective change of perceptions. Basically, we need to stop being dicks and assuming that the unhoused are a collection of drug addict criminals who've chosen this life for themselves, instead of people suffering the inevitable consequences of gutted social programs and a nationwide divestment from affordable housing."
 
morg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
media.phillyvoice.comView Full Size

I'm not sure how having a home in the Metaverse is going to help anyone.
 
