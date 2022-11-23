 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   The rain in Spain doesn't   (nbcnews.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, Weather, Spain, Climate, Catalonia, Water, Precipitation, Mediterranean climate, Drought  
•       •       •

307 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2022 at 6:15 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did they check the plains?
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: Did they check the plains?


That would mainly be in vain.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

buserror: Walker: Did they check the plains?

That would mainly be in vain.


Explain.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And yet, there's Spanish regions that need a drain....It's almost like climate change is a pain.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Only once we've missed the train will we try and try in vain to act sane.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
For rhyming posts, this thread I came
I am leaving without voicing complain
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ less than a minute ago  
To restore the rain, from fossil fuels we must refrain.

But act intelligently instead of in the best interests of stock holders? We that is just insane.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.