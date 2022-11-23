 Skip to content
(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   What the Pho? Grandma yells at car thieves who just stole her car with grand kids inside. Thieves immediately crash into building   (klkntv.com) divider line
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's terrible! Is the Pho ok?!
 
A Festering Boil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have questions:

1 - Why the fark are there so many unoccupied (other than granny and the kids) running cars in Lincoln Nebraska
2 - Are these kids getting their rocks off running stolen cars into buildings (and one truck), or do they really really need some drivers ed
3 - Why did two of the kids decide after two vehicle thefts that masks were a good idea
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like a hearty broth with my noodles so Pho is usually a hard pass for me.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: That's terrible! Is the Pho ok?!


Only if you get the real thing, with all the tripe, tendons and what not.

/it's phó mofo.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: That's terrible! Is the Pho ok?!


That's quite the crime spree for around here!

Also, I had no idea so many people leave their engines running with the key in the ignition.  I mean, I know people do that sometimes...  But enough that you can drive all over Lincoln Ne and find 3 vehicles available and running in the same evening?

I do want to think the best of people, but also come on does anyone even remember being a teenager? I'm 45 and I still do. The awful part is natural.  If you are lucky, you grow out of it.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: That's terrible! Is the Pho ok?!

Only if you get the real thing, with all the tripe, tendons and what not.

/it's phó mofo.


When I moved from Seattle a few years ago I was concerned about my new local options but I found a great place in west olympia.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

A Festering Boil: I have questions:

1 - Why the fark are there so many unoccupied (other than granny and the kids) running cars in Lincoln Nebraska
2 - Are these kids getting their rocks off running stolen cars into buildings (and one truck), or do they really really need some drivers ed
3 - Why did two of the kids decide after two vehicle thefts that masks were a good idea


1. I have no idea.  It's been cold but not *that* cold.

Of course, I lived in MN for 15 years and loved it, so I'm probably not the best judge.

Even in the worst weather, I have never left my car running with the key in. I sit shivering and swearing while my car heats up like every other sane person in a town of more than 50 people.

I did dream of remote start, I mean who doesn't?  But it would never have occurred to me to go start my car, then leave it running with the key in.
 
morg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Who are all these people that leave their cars unlocked and motor running? Do they think they're cops?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wingedkat: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: That's terrible! Is the Pho ok?!

That's quite the crime spree for around here!

Also, I had no idea so many people leave their engines running with the key in the ignition.  I mean, I know people do that sometimes...  But enough that you can drive all over Lincoln Ne and find 3 vehicles available and running in the same evening?

I do want to think the best of people, but also come on does anyone even remember being a teenager? I'm 45 and I still do. The awful part is natural.  If you are lucky, you grow out of it.


292,000 odd people, mostly white, spread over a whole city that's triple landlocked and surrounded by corn in every direction for states? Seems like ground zero for a lot of midwest folksy stereotypes.

I image a lot folks just assume it's a safe place and act carelessly, which is why the violent crimes are below the national average while property crimes, per capita, are higher than NYC.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wingedkat: Also, I had no idea so many people leave their engines running with the key in the ignition.


I don't know if it's a state (Maryland) or county (PG) thing, but it's against the law around here to leave your car running while you're not in it.

In part because of idiots who'd go into a 7-11 for their morning coffee and leave the engine running, and someone would take their car, and the cops got sick of dealing with it.

/has no idea if there's been any changes to make remote starters legal
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Oneiros: wingedkat: Also, I had no idea so many people leave their engines running with the key in the ignition.

I don't know if it's a state (Maryland) or county (PG) thing, but it's against the law around here to leave your car running while you're not in it.

In part because of idiots who'd go into a 7-11 for their morning coffee and leave the engine running, and someone would take their car, and the cops got sick of dealing with it.

/has no idea if there's been any changes to make remote starters legal


Nicest thing about my new car is the remote start option. Starts the engine and heater but it can't drive away without my key in it.
 
