 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lancashire Telegraph)   "He tooted through the glove box but nothing was taken." Smeller is the feller rule invoked   (lancashiretelegraph.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Stupid, Newspaper, Crime, Gannett, High Wycombe, Prison, Joseph Phillips, Sentence, breach of a suspended prison sentence  
•       •       •

701 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2022 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
due to multiple pop ups you can't read the interesting article. damn it all to hell.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 554x554]


Meant to post the edit 
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We often hope for a cold Thanksgiving so a chilly garage is a safe place to keep the leftovers for a day.


forget it, got mice in my garage
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let he who hath not drunkenly walked the streets in a balaclava after failing to rouse their brethren whence shunned from their supported accommodations until pooting through the glove box of a milk man cast the first stone
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol apparently toot is not a recognized word for Google autofellate...
 
Speef
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not alone
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An eagle-eyed milkman spotted a guy with a Greek desert.  That's how it started to read.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: due to multiple pop ups you can't read the interesting article. damn it all to hell.


Yeah, it's not interesting. Jesus, it's the dumbest non story I've seen here in awhile.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: due to multiple pop ups you can't read the interesting article. damn it all to hell.


well now you've said that, I ain't clicking.
and not because I'm lazy and hardly ever do

but if toot is being used to mean search through, I've never heard that usage and I'm a britain... although nowhere near Lancashire.

toot usually means beep- toot your horn (sound your car horn, you degenerates)
or play a single note- toot an actual horn (musical instrument... dear me)
less commonly it means fart- comicbook stylee, like parp

colloquial ways to say search through the glovebox would be rifle, or rummage

here endeth the lesson
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even though it is in English, my native language, much of the story is incomprehensible to me.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He tooted through the glove box but nothing was taken.

So, which Mastodon instance is that? carburglar.social?
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He was rootin. He was tootin. Bystanders also described the man as high-falootin.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: Even though it is in English, my native language, much of the story is incomprehensible to me.


Being from the deep South, reading stuff from the UK is like reading Mad Libs to me.

Half the time I have no idea what the article is about.  And the other half I'm laughing at the images the language does create in my mind.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: Even though it is in English, my native language, much of the story is incomprehensible to me.


I was thinking the same.  Anyone from Great Britain here that can interpret this article?
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Eagle-eyed Burnley milkman

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He/She who declared it blared it.
He/She who observed it served it.
He/She who detected it ejected it.
He/She who said the rhyme did the crime.
Whoever spoke last set off the blast.
Whoever smelt it dealt it.
Whoever denied it supplied it.
The next person who speaks is the person who reeks.
The smeller's the feller.
He/She who inculpated promulgated.
The one who said the verse just made the atmosphere worse.
Whoever's poking fun is the smoking gun
He/She who accuses blew the fuses.
He/She who refuted it tooted it.
etc
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Eagle-eyed Burnley milkman reported man with balaclava in early hours.

It's really hood stuff, but I'm only good for a bite or two because it's so rich.
Some of that milk would help.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

delysid25: Let he who hath not drunkenly walked the streets in a balaclava after failing to rouse their brethren whence shunned from their supported accommodations until pooting through the glove box of a milk man cast the first stone


bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.