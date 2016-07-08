 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   In a move that nearly every police department will follow if tolerated, San Francisco police is trying to authorize robots to use deadly force   (missionlocal.org) divider line
63
    More: Scary, Police, Constable, San Francisco police, robot force, policy proposal heading, Robot use-of-force, police department, Deadly force  
•       •       •

588 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 23 Nov 2022 at 2:35 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, SF cops are already robots.

Though not nearly as bad, broken, violent ones as San Jose's.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's probably fine as long as the robot is not programmed to be a racist f#ck like all the other cops.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: It's probably fine as long as the robot is not programmed to be a racist f#ck like all the other cops.


I've got bad news.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: It's probably fine as long as the robot is not programmed to be a racist f#ck like all the other cops.


OOB programming:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's check out the first day of this in action, where it patrols a school yard...

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas did it.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Texas did it.


Yeah was going to mention that that's already been a thing.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cowards gonna cower.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Literally dystopian movie/comic book territory there. It could be perfect but it would still be a terrible idea.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Texas did it.


Mentioned in the farking article.

/of course, who reads the farking article
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Where's the fun in that?
 
fat boy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Texas did it.


After sniper fire struck 12 police officers at a rally in downtown Dallas, killing five, police cornered a single suspect in a parking garage. After a prolonged exchange of gunfire and a five-hour-long standoff, police made what experts say was an unprecedented decision: to send in a police robot, jury-rigged with a bomb.


"This was a man that we gave plenty of options to to give himself up peacefully and we spent a lot of time talking. He had a choice to come out and we would not harm, or stay in and we would. He picked the latter."

Sounds like he choose poorly
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Peter Weller sat next to me in one class in high school, so I don't get the reference at all.
 
inelegy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah, but it's happening in a left-leaning state so presumably this RoboCop will only murder the right sort of people using sunshine, puppy dogs, and good vibes . . .
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
First Law, A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

First Law corollary, those people aren't human
 
Wobambo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"wE nEeD tHe SeCoNd AmEnDmEnT tO fIgHt TyRaNy!"

i.imgflip.comView Full Size


/not tyranny if you get killed by robots for not complying fast enough
//obvi
 
GreenSun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It should depend on the situation.

Scenario 1: Criminal is alone but is shooting at everyone. Robot goes in and blasts criminal to oblivion.

Scenario 2: Criminal has hostages. Robot is not deployed due to risk of accidentally killing the hostages.

Anyway I'm already imagining a future situation where a robot is used to try and save school children from another mass shooter, but the robot thinks EVERYONE is armed and dangerous! BLAM BLAM BLAM! Make my day!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Ukrainians have figured out that $99 drone + $25 grenade = dead Russians.

Of course, that's in an actual warzone.

/that's got to be the scariest thing-you are a Russian conscript, chilling in your trench, when, from above, suddenly grenade
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Geotpf: ThomasPaineTrain: Texas did it.

Mentioned in the farking article.

/of course, who reads the farking article


Who can?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Can a robot "fear for its safety"?

I'm actually in favor of the exact opposite of this.  We should definitely replace cops with robots.

Sure, the programming will be as correct as a self-crashing Tesla, but it takes effort to make a bigoted robot and there's no need for a robot to defend itself with deadly force.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did anything come of the guy in Texas getting blowed up by a police bot?

Other then giving the cops that did it awards I mean.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTFA: "The SFPD has 17 robots in its arsenal, 12 of which are fully functional."

Giggity!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 640x360]


Counterpoint:

wp.dailybruin.comView Full Size
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Portrayed by Estelle Getty in the movie version, "Stop, Or My Bot Will Shoot!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Cowards gonna cower.


The big mention in the article is the use of the robot during the 2016 murders committed by a BLM Supporter in Dallas during a Support march , where 5 police officers were assassinated.  So yeah; your coward call out is pretty piss poor history revisionism!

These robot machines are used for many purposes; and the final one on the ladder is as a fatal/ lethal attack device.  And even more important; they are going before the Civilian authority/ panel first to get general approval/ authorization.  So basically; using the steps that the public wants them to use.

PS:  please state your opinion on whether or not a police officer should be killed/ murdered/ assassinated for the record on Fark.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Texas did it.


Still no Texas tag tho
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The SFPD has 17 robots in its arsenal, 12 of which are fully functional


bestanimations.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Will not being in any danger make the police operating the robots less likely to kill or more likely to kill?  That is the real question
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Depends.  A police robot shouldn't be allowed to use lethal force to protect itself, but let's say that a gunman is holding hostages and a drone with a gun has a shot to take him out.  Or you send a flock of armed drones into a school that is having an active shooting, and take out the shooter.  If the drones can get to the shooter faster than humans I don't have a problem with it.

Again though, if a drone is simply shooting at someone because they are shooting at the drone, no that is a problem.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Next after this comes Texas ranchers installing automated turrets along their fence lines.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GreenSun: It should depend on the situation.

Scenario 1: Criminal is alone but is shooting at everyone. Robot goes in and blasts criminal to oblivion.

Scenario 2: Criminal has hostages. Robot is not deployed due to risk of accidentally killing the hostages.


Scenario three:  Humanoid robots are sent in.  Criminal takes them hostage.
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Robots can't decide when deadly force is proper and necessary - that decision rests with the operator of the robot. So what they're really deciding is if the police can use a robot as a weapon, no different from a firearm except that it's operated remotely. If a police robot kills someone, the operator of said robot should be subject to the same scrutiny as any other cop using deadly force.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

educated: Lambskincoat: It's probably fine as long as the robot is not programmed to be a racist f#ck like all the other cops.

I've got bad news.


They'll train it on the new and improved Twitter. 2.0

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: Toxophil: Cowards gonna cower.

The big mention in the article is the use of the robot during the 2016 murders committed by a BLM Supporter in Dallas during a Support march , where 5 police officers were assassinated.  So yeah; your coward call out is pretty piss poor history revisionism!

These robot machines are used for many purposes; and the final one on the ladder is as a fatal/ lethal attack device.  And even more important; they are going before the Civilian authority/ panel first to get general approval/ authorization.  So basically; using the steps that the public wants them to use.

PS:  please state your opinion on whether or not a police officer should be killed/ murdered/ assassinated for the record on Fark.


BLM in 2016? Are you sure about that? LMFAO....hack
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The SFPD has 17 robots in its arsenal, 12 of which are fully functional.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Counterpoint:


I don't get it. What does buying Robot Insurance have to do with qualified immunity?
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dr. Bison: The SFPD has 17 robots in its arsenal, 12 of which are fully functional


[bestanimations.com image 336x254] [View Full Size image _x_]


I was thinking more . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: Toxophil: Cowards gonna cower.

The big mention in the article is the use of the robot during the 2016 murders committed by a BLM Supporter in Dallas during a Support march , where 5 police officers were assassinated.  So yeah; your coward call out is pretty piss poor history revisionism!

These robot machines are used for many purposes; and the final one on the ladder is as a fatal/ lethal attack device.  And even more important; they are going before the Civilian authority/ panel first to get general approval/ authorization.  So basically; using the steps that the public wants them to use.

PS:  please state your opinion on whether or not a police officer should be killed/ murdered/ assassinated for the record on Fark.


how could you possibly extrapolate that much from three words?
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

slobberbone: Wait, SF cops are already robots.
Though not nearly as bad, broken, violent ones as San Jose's.


Yeah, you're 50 Years Late on that...
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Then there's Harlan Ellisons lawsuit against ABC over their illicit "Brillo" adaptation

https://youtu.be/FQDzSNGAJRc
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FlippityFlap: Swampmaster: Toxophil: Cowards gonna cower.

The big mention in the article is the use of the robot during the 2016 murders committed by a BLM Supporter in Dallas during a Support march , where 5 police officers were assassinated.  So yeah; your coward call out is pretty piss poor history revisionism!

These robot machines are used for many purposes; and the final one on the ladder is as a fatal/ lethal attack device.  And even more important; they are going before the Civilian authority/ panel first to get general approval/ authorization.  So basically; using the steps that the public wants them to use.

PS:  please state your opinion on whether or not a police officer should be killed/ murdered/ assassinated for the record on Fark.

BLM in 2016? Are you sure about that? LMFAO....hack


Yes.  https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2016/07/08/us/philando-castile-alton-sterling-protests/index.html

And  https://www.keranews.org/2021-07-06/5-years-later-trauma-from-deadly-2016-dallas-police-shooting-still-remains?_amp=true
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Texas did it.


And nothing of value was lost, except the robot.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
meh.   Wait until federal drones patrol the streets.
 
mononymous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The Ukrainians have figured out that $99 drone + $25 grenade = dead Russians.

Of course, that's in an actual warzone.

/that's got to be the scariest thing-you are a Russian conscript, chilling in your trench, when, from above, suddenly grenade


there's that video of the russian throwing the grenade(s) away.  Solution: gobs of sticky glue. Try to throw THAT, orc.
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.