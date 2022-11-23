 Skip to content
(WSBT Mishawaka)   'Twas the night 'fore Thanksgiving/And out at the bars/All the people were drinking/Hope they're not driving cars. Happy Drunk/Blackout Wednesday   (wsbt.com) divider line
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark can't take Inc.com submissions, but this article is from 2018:
https://www.inc.com/bill-murphy-jr/forget-black-friday-today-is-drunk-wednesday-now-data-from-10000-bars-proves-it.html

The analytical explanation, since we're also a data-driven country now, comes from a restaurant management platform called Upserve, which says that it tracked 10,000 bars and found that they sell 63 percent more liquor on Drunk Wednesday (a/k/a Drunksgiving, a/k/a Blackout Wednesday, but that seems a little extreme) than they do on the day before, which we'll just call Regular Tuesday.

- Sofa
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm stuck at work, no one else is here and I'm doing the most innane boring task. I have to take Fark breaks just to keep my sanity today.
 
ModernPrimitive01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Naaaa, black out drinking is tomorrow when we all have to deal with extended family
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a perfect way to ensure that your Thanksgiving get-together will be a super-spreader event.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saintstryfe: I'm stuck at work, no one else is here and I'm doing the most innane boring task. I have to take Fark breaks just to keep my sanity today.


I'm working today too, but I work from home.  Lots of Deep Rock Galactic today...
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what this weekend is gonna look like. Last year this very night, I was wasted. I was an alcoholic. I've since gone to therapy and gotten help and I am as of today 244 days sober. I really don't remember the last time I went though the holidays sober. It'll be a new adventure I guess.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: I don't know what this weekend is gonna look like. Last year this very night, I was wasted. I was an alcoholic. I've since gone to therapy and gotten help and I am as of today 244 days sober. I really don't remember the last time I went though the holidays sober. It'll be a new adventure I guess.


Believe it or not sobriety makes it easier... most of the people that loved me are dead anyway.

If I were to drink I'd just end up getting weepy about it and reminiscing too much. That's not fair to me, I need to live my own life in the now.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: I don't know what this weekend is gonna look like. Last year this very night, I was wasted. I was an alcoholic. I've since gone to therapy and gotten help and I am as of today 244 days sober. I really don't remember the last time I went though the holidays sober. It'll be a new adventure I guess.


Kudos.

I've come to enjoy sober holidays, less chance of me putting my foot in my mouth
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: I don't know what this weekend is gonna look like. Last year this very night, I was wasted. I was an alcoholic. I've since gone to therapy and gotten help and I am as of today 244 days sober. I really don't remember the last time I went though the holidays sober. It'll be a new adventure I guess.


Sometimes it's a day at a time. Sometimes it's an hour at a time. Sometimes it's a minute at a time. However it is for you, just remember that it's one more you didn't have to have this stuff in your life. I'm not a drinker, but I have my addictions and I know what it's like to try and control them. Stay strong, you have all the strength you need.
 
iambichop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: I don't know what this weekend is gonna look like. Last year this very night, I was wasted. I was an alcoholic. I've since gone to therapy and gotten help and I am as of today 244 days sober. I really don't remember the last time I went though the holidays sober. It'll be a new adventure I guess.


Stay strong.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an old drunk of sound credentials, I hate amateur nights.
This night before turkey day is getting almost as bad as New Years.
And in SoCal where I live, the 4th and Memorial Day are really bad too.
It's when all the people who aren't any f**king good at drinking try their hand at it.
 
Skarekrough
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: I really don't remember the last time I went though the holidays sober. It'll be a new adventure I guess.


Speaking from some level of experience, there's nothing more important than your sobriety.  There's also nothing more fragile than new sobriety.

Anyone who cares about your health and well being will understand if you decide your level of involvement is less than usual or even non-existent if that's what it takes.

If they care about you being there next year they'll understand.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ModernPrimitive01: is tomo


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buserror: ModernPrimitive01: is tomo

[Fark user image 850x566]


Yay for stray highlighted text and not looking too closely.

/no, I haven't been drinking
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: saintstryfe: I'm stuck at work, no one else is here and I'm doing the most innane boring task. I have to take Fark breaks just to keep my sanity today.

I'm working today too, but I work from home.  Lots of Deep Rock Galactic today...


...how do I get that line of work?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
amateur night. staying home.

stay safe out there farkers.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: Sounds like a perfect way to ensure that your Thanksgiving get-together will be a super-spreader event.


Corona is over. Ditch the mask and join the rest of the world. Become one of us. ONE OF US. ONE OF US.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate being home with family"

Because everyone has a home and family to be with.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sofakinbd: Fark can't take Inc.com submissions, but this article is from 2018:
https://www.inc.com/bill-murphy-jr/forget-black-friday-today-is-drunk-wednesday-now-data-from-10000-bars-proves-it.html

The analytical explanation, since we're also a data-driven country now, comes from a restaurant management platform called Upserve, which says that it tracked 10,000 bars and found that they sell 63 percent more liquor on Drunk Wednesday (a/k/a Drunksgiving, a/k/a Blackout Wednesday, but that seems a little extreme) than they do on the day before, which we'll just call

Regular Tuesday.

- Sofa

It's not regular Tuesday, it's national harassment day.  
Patrice O'Neal on sexual harrasment (Elephant In The Room)
Youtube DA0bNNF6jrU
 
jmr61
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jso2897: As an old drunk of sound credentials, I hate amateur nights.
This night before turkey day is getting almost as bad as New Years.
And in SoCal where I live, the 4th and Memorial Day are really bad too.
It's when all the people who aren't any f**king good at drinking try their hand at it.


Throw in Black Friday as well.  EVERYONE is drunk Friday after Thanksgiving.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: Naaaa, black out drinking is tomorrow when we all have to deal with extended family


Good thing I won't have to deal with that.

I'll be home alone tomorrow because my family all moved away and everybody else hates me. Thank God.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jso2897: As an old drunk of sound credentials, I hate amateur nights


Agreed. Holidays are the biggest revenue generators for the state. They push the 'holiday spirit' on the news, internet and tv hoping for more DUI$.
And checkpoints are always set up in areas with the highest concentration of poor/working class/ minorities. They always set one up here close to the Indian reservations.

All the smart drunks go to the rich white neighborhoods to party. No police interference there.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'd love to be home drinking, or at least imbibing weed drugs and casing my cats around the house. Instead I have to go into work and deal with depressed tourists...who will likely be drinking.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jmr61: jso2897: As an old drunk of sound credentials, I hate amateur nights.
This night before turkey day is getting almost as bad as New Years.
And in SoCal where I live, the 4th and Memorial Day are really bad too.
It's when all the people who aren't any f**king good at drinking try their hand at it.

Throw in Black Friday as well.  EVERYONE is drunk Friday after Thanksgiving.


That was one of my favorite shifts as a bartender. You'd get all the people trying to escape their inlaws, old regulars who'd moved away but came back to visit family, exhausted husbands recovering from being dragged around to Black Friday sales all day by their wives, and just a general mix of people who were genuinely happy to have a safe place to get drunk and unwind. Heard tons of fun Thanksgiving stories and made great tips. I almost miss it.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
CSB - Years ago, myself, my sister and my now-ex brother-in-law went to our local watering hole around 5PM on the day before T-day. We really had no idea about pre-Thanksgiving Wednesday and just went to hang out. We had our normal seats at the bar and were tying one on pretty good. Eventually the place got absolutely packed with people. Even with three bartenders, it was a good while to get drinks. At that time, you could buy a bucket of domestics for $10 (yes, it was a long time ago). As people were waiting behind us to get a bartender's attention, we would offer to sell them one or two of our beers for four or five bucks a piece. Being regulars and being right at the bar, we could get replenished much faster and so it wasn't a hassle for us. We would order a bucket, keep a couple for ourselves, sell the others and then order another bucket. We wound up pocketing about a hundred bucks each when all was said and done.
End CSB

/yes, I know, it was illegal
 
Bslim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: I don't know what this weekend is gonna look like. Last year this very night, I was wasted. I was an alcoholic. I've since gone to therapy and gotten help and I am as of today 244 days sober. I really don't remember the last time I went though the holidays sober. It'll be a new adventure I guess.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Feel like I should contribute.

HR said we could book it at 2 today.  The Kids - aka the carpool - asked if we could leave at 1.  Sure.

Dropped them off, got to the local bar an hour and a half ago, on true pint #3.  (And damn bartender may have forgotten my wings...)

The kicker? 5 hour drive in the morning, but that's what coffee and aspirin are for.
 
