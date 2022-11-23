 Skip to content
(KRTV Great Falls)   Two men shot in Butte die of head injuries   (krtv.com) divider line
17
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you have your head up your ass.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So the guy shot himself in the head, and the bullet passed through his head, came back out, and hit another guy in the head, killing him too?

Yeesh.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Two guys hiat in the head with one load?

Fark around with Butte stuff and find out.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: So the guy shot himself in the head, and the bullet passed through his head, came back out, and hit another guy in the head, killing him too?

Yeesh.


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
sad, but economical.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: So the guy shot himself in the head, and the bullet passed through his head, came back out, and hit another guy in the head, killing him too?

Yeesh.


But dope when you pull it off in the Sniper Elite games.

/who am I kidding, you'd sooner go for the testicle shots
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size

Nice defensive wall and firing port.  Fix those gutters and the garage.  Do I gotta look at that all day?
 
Mukster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Beavis go rogue?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shot in Butte, but die of Head injuries?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You could take a good look at a butcher's ass by sticking your head up there, but wouldn't you rather take his word for it...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 850x478]
Nice defensive wall and firing port.  Fix those gutters and the garage.  Do I gotta look at that all day?


Hides all the Butte stuff going on inside
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Tots and pears
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Too cheap to pay extra so that the head would be denture-free?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The rare suicide-murder. You just don't see those.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chewd: kevinatilusa: So the guy shot himself in the head, and the bullet passed through his head, came back out, and hit another guy in the head, killing him too?

Yeesh.

[3.bp.blogspot.com image 350x270]


Glad to see I'm not the only one.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
