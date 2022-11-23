 Skip to content
(CBC)   Naturopath suspended for not recognizing a peer. Patient fined for visiting a naturopath   (cbc.ca) divider line
    Jordan Atkinson, College of Naturopathic Physicians of B.C., public notice, Dr. Atkinson  
463 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2022 at 1:35 PM



beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Rectal tumor. Damn near killed him.

Doctor's response: "Look, if you had to deal with this asshole, you would have done the same."

/as a reminder, turkey on the buffet tomorrow at the Red Carpet lounge.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fake doctor fails to perform medical treatment.
What a shocking result!
 
whatshisname
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm sure a Chiropractor could adjust that for them.
 
patrick767
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What would he have recommended if he'd found the tumor? Eating lots of garlic perhaps and maybe throw in some tumeric?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They license these quacks in Canada? And then people claim that their healthcare system is better than ours. No wonder I drink.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whatshisname: I'm sure a Chiropractor DJ could adjust that for them.


That Mitchell and Webb Look - Chiropractor
Youtube frenyYk3jIA
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: They license these quacks in Canada? And then people claim that their healthcare system is better than ours. No wonder I drink.


They license them in America too.  The professional association is for North America, and most of the schools are here.  So, once again, we are exporting our bullsh*t to make other countries worse.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Naturopath "doctor", lol, all that quack sh*t needs to go away.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: They license these quacks in Canada? And then people claim that their healthcare system is better than ours. No wonder I drink.


They believe in constitutional rights in Canada. Especially in constitutional right to Canadian Geese wings is
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hire a clown, expect a circus, and all.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
miscreant
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: They license these quacks in Canada? And then people claim that their healthcare system is better than ours. No wonder I drink.


I'm of two minds about it. On the one hand, I think licensing them gives them an air of respectability they don't deserve, on the other hand, if these quacks are going to be around, then having a baseline standard of care required to practice as one is probably a good idea (see also, chiropractors)
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Someone let a "naturopath" tool around in their b-hole for 4 months.

What's a natural cure for hemorrhoids? Sit in the snow?
 
proteus_b [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 500x617]


I don't find this accurate. Osteopathic medicine is not the same thing as naturopathic medicine or homeopathic medicine. Osteopaths are basically M.D.s now, by training and by experience.
 
