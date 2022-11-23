 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 4-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Julian Cope, Joy Division, The The, 999, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SCNW is still under the weather so this is another re-run. So no spoilers for those who might have missed it first time round please :o)

In the words of our favourite DJ

PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
standing by.. might be a titch distracted for a couple of hours in the middle of the show, though..
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

/About now, the building manager is discovering that the heating system bled-out last night.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, Julian Cope was a breath of fresh air on Muchmusic when the videos for "Trampoline" and "World Shut Your Mouth" came out -- that and "The Colours" by the Men They couldn't hang made a 14-year-old me know there was something great coming out of England other than Elvis Costello.

(I was very sheltered when it came to good new music until the late 80s).
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hullo all.

jasonvatch: the heating system bled-out last night


That does not sound good. You staying warm?
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes denizens...

First off. Many thanks to that one special person!

Will be listening via my phone, so please forgive any lack of responsiveness. I just hate this tiny screen...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
apexwildlifecontrol.comView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Hullo all.

jasonvatch: the heating system bled-out last night

That does not sound good. You staying warm?


Of course. Two electric space heaters on standby, and a gas stove on the building gas meter.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoying my pre-Thanksgiving left over lunch. Thanks WAWA
cmg-cmg-tv-10050-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oswaldo Diaz?
Oh yes!

Hello everyone
 
nucal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feel better soon Socalnewwaver!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Brokenseas: there was something great coming out of England


It's amazing how much good music comes out of that tiny island. Back then and now too.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I am soIn the mood for this....

*pre-emptive dance-like shuffle*
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gotta love The Professionals.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Wendy lady


*wibble*
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Here late, but here. Also already survived going to the supermarket today! Need some good music to cheer me up after Deutschland screwed the pooch against Japan.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Igen igen igen!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ez kurva jó volt


Take that fark filter ;o)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Brokenseas: there was something great coming out of England

It's amazing how much good music comes out of that tiny island. Back then and now too.


Between England (which gave us the greatest band ever), and Germany, yeah.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pista: Ez kurva jó volt


Take that fark filter ;o)


I have no idea what you just said, but I could start cussing in deutsch to bypass the filter :p
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
2 straight days of Church service!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
Even on repeat this song is a joy to behold!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Go Canada! No disrespect to Belgium who gave us Front 242, but Canada gave us Skinny Puppy. (I can intertwine music and sports :p )
 
