(Fox 5 Las Vegas) Boobies Strip club patrons can get a Fatburger, which is hopefully not a new slang term or euphemism
20
•       •       •

bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll have a Fatburger, two Furburgers, and a large fry...
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The strippers have to really love that decision.  Greasy grubby pawing mitts for everyone!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Booty Sweat & Bacon Grease - ORDER NOW!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ice Cube usually shows up there around two in the morning.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Vince reportedly thrilled. The tuna is terrible.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: The strippers have to really love that decision.  Greasy grubby pawing mitts for everyone!


If ever there was a social environment where hand sanitizer and paper towels should be freely available everywhere...
 
the_rhino
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is it 2 in the morning already?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Burger and a lap dance. Comes with plenty of napkins.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Depending on the place, they could also get a fatberg.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not yet but it will be.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's a gentleman's club/prime steakhouse near downtown Tampa. I've never been in but I'm extremely curious as to how that works

Personally I think strip clubs should be catered with a hot buffet
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: There's a gentleman's club/prime steakhouse near downtown Tampa. I've never been in but I'm extremely curious as to how that works

Personally I think strip clubs should be catered with a hot buffet


You generally don't sit in gynecology row with more than a drink... So you sit at a table, eat, hopefully go to the facilities and wash your hands, and THEN get a lap dance.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: pastramithemosterotic: There's a gentleman's club/prime steakhouse near downtown Tampa. I've never been in but I'm extremely curious as to how that works

Personally I think strip clubs should be catered with a hot buffet

You generally don't sit in gynecology row with more than a drink... So you sit at a table, eat, hopefully go to the facilities and wash your hands, and THEN get a lap dance.


can i buy my steak a lap dance or is that considered gauche?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Unsung_Hero: pastramithemosterotic: There's a gentleman's club/prime steakhouse near downtown Tampa. I've never been in but I'm extremely curious as to how that works

Personally I think strip clubs should be catered with a hot buffet

You generally don't sit in gynecology row with more than a drink... So you sit at a table, eat, hopefully go to the facilities and wash your hands, and THEN get a lap dance.

can i buy my steak a lap dance or is that considered gauche?


No but you can tip your lap dance with a steak
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Speak for yourself subby, I hope it is a new slang term or euphemism.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I chill White Castle 'cuz it's the best
But I fly a Fatburger when I'm way out west
 
Pert
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It won't be the first quarter pound of cheese-covered meat that the girls have seen...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BunkyBrewman: The strippers have to really love that decision.  Greasy grubby pawing mitts for everyone!


Isn't that pretty much what it was before?
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Laptop or Burger.  Either is 20 dollars.  (I'm not that far off unless the price of a dance has changed)

Yes, fries do come with the shake now.

There is no eating in the Champaign room.

Still not as entertaining as the 2 Portland clubs that are build next to each other, have a dispensary nearby.  One is vegan in ownership and one has a steakhouse.  https://www.vice.com/en/article/ywmvax/inside-the-insane-feud-between-a-vegan-strip-club-and-the-steak-house-next-door

/I drove by those 2 clubs on my way to work for a while, then I got a better job.
 
